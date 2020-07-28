Kenny Wallace set to drive in Mandan

Wolla had the chance to meet Wallace earlier. This weekend, he’s one of the reasons Wallace is coming here to race. He, and the likes of Fargo driver Austin Arneson.

The annual Governor’s Cup is one of the largest two-night shows around. Classes include Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, INEX Legends, Dacotah Speedway Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts.

Wolla and Arneson, who won last year’s IMCA title and the $10,000 Legendary 50, then added the Dakota Classic Modified Tour title this year to his resume, have their sites set on more than Wallace. But he is the big name in the field.

“It’s like the great Dale Earnardt Sr. said, ‘Herman, there’s thousands of great race car drivers all over the United States and they can’t all be NASCAR," Wallace said. "There’s some great race car drivers out in the Dakotas, so I’m excited to come and run the Governor’s Cup. This is one of the biggest dirt races in the United States. There will be people from all over the United States.”

Smaller tracks have been the standard -- asphalt and dirt -- since Wallace looked in the mirror and realized he was getting a little long in the tooth for NASCAR. In 2015, he ran his last race for Joe Gibbs Racing.