Keller picks up another feature victory

racing

John Gartner Jr. of Mandan, leading, Curt Michaelsohn of Wishek, right, Josh Roehrich of Menoken, back center, Derrick Appert of Hazelton, back left, and Jeremy Herr of Wishek, back right, race in a Hobby Stocks race at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan earlier this season.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Jeremy Keller is off to a fast start to the racing season at Dacotah Speedway.

The Bismarck driver ran to a feature victory on Friday night in the IMCA Modifieds during Friday night’s program. With three feature wins in four outings – and four top-5 finishes – Keller is the early points leader in the class.

Keller won the feature on Friday, followed by Minot’s Spencer Wilson, running second in season points to Keller, and Scott Gartner of Jamestown.

Shawn Strand of Mandan and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood, who both finished in the top six of the feature, each won heats.

Geoff Hellman, Preston Martin, John Gartner Jr. and Ken Sandberg also posted feature wins on Friday.

Hellman took the checkered flag in front of Tracy Domagala and Hunter Domagala. The Mandan driver started ninth and went on to claim victory. Zach Frederick of Richardton and Tracy Domagala of Bismarck each won heats.

Martin started in 11th position but went on to win the Semi-Pro Legends feature. Drew Papke of Bismarck and Donavin Wiest of Wishek finished second and third, respectively.

Sierra Davenport and A.J. Davenport of Bismarck earned wins in the B features while Nate Keena of Lincoln, Wiest, Drew Papke of Bismarck and Preston Martin of Bismarck claimed victories in the heats.

Gartner Jr. of Mandan finished ahead of Bill Hultberg and Terry Davenport of Bismarck to win the Hobby Stocks feature. Hultberg and Derrick Appert of Hazelton earned heat wins.

In Sport Compacts, Sandberg edged fellow Bismarck drivers Alex Thompson and Nicholas Hoffman in the feature. Paul Schuh of Bismarck won the heat.

Dacotah Speedway

Friday’s results

IMCA Modified

Feature: 1. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 2. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 3. Scott Gartner, Jamestown, 4. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 5. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 6. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 7. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 8. Zach Dockter, Norwich. 9. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 10. Drew Christianson, Minot.

Heat 1: 1. Strand. 2. Kinzley. 3. Gartner. 4. Dahl. 5. Dockter.

Heat 2: 1. Seidler. 2. Keller. 3. Wilson. 4. Tomlinson. 5. Zach Frederick, Richardton.

Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 2. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 3. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 4. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 5. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 6. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 7. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 8. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 9. John Feist, Bismarck. 10. Emily Mundahl, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Frederick. 2. Dosch. 3. Meidinger. 4. Kasey Ussatis, Nome. 5. Hellman.

Heat 2: 1. T.Domagala. 2. Berg. 3. Mundahl. 4. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 5. Volk.

Semi-Pro Legends

A feature: 1. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 2. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 3. Donavin West, Wishek. 4. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 5. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 6. Gage Madler, New England. 7. Noah Madler, New England. 8. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 9. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 10. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck.

B feature 1: 1. S.Davenport. 2. Robert Sigman, Dickinson. 3. Deen Brecht, Golden Valley. 4. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti. 5. Weston Hagen, Bismarck.

B feature 2: 1. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 2. Travis Martin, Mandan. 3. Dustin Herz. 4. Tanner Hofer, Hebron. 5. Kevin Pudwill, Black Hawk, S.D.

Heat 1: 1. Keena. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Hagen. 4. Madler. 5. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti.

Heat 2: 1. D.Wiest. 2. D.Martin. 3. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 4. Dennis Everding, Lincoln. 5. Kyle Doepke, Wilton.

Heat 3: 1. Papke. 2. Sailer. 3. Madler. 4. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 5. Hofer.

Heat 4: 1. P.Martin. 2. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 3. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck. 4. Olheiser. 5. A.J.Davenport.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 2. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 3. Terry Davenport, Bismarck. 4. Evan Graff, Hazelton. 5. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 6. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 7. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 8. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 9. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 10. Trenton Kohler, Mandan.

Heat 1: 1. Hultberg. 2. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 3. Braydee Hanson, Washburn. 4. Denver Tergersen, Bismarck. 5. Orin Volk, Mandan.

Heat 2: 1. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 2. Gartner Jr. 3. Vetter. 4. Mundahl. 5. Davenport.

Sport Compact

Feature: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 3. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 4. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 5. Couy Snyder, Mandan. 6. Kayla Koth, Bismarck. 7. Lily Christianson, Minot.

Heat 1: 1. Schuh. 2. Hoffman. 3. Thompson. 4. Sandberg. 5. Stan Thompson, Bismarck.

