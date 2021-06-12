Keller cruises to third Modified feature win of season

Jeremy Keller roared into the lead after starting eighth and was coasting toward an easy win halfway through the IMCA Modified feature on Friday at Dacotah Speedway when he came upon lapped traffic.
Instead of working his way through the field, he blew through the slower cars and coasted to his third feature win of the season. Keller didn’t have to hold off anyone as his nearest challenger was Quentin Kinzley some five seconds behind.
“After last week when I was way too easy going through traffic and I was mad at myself for slowing down at the end,” Keller said. “So I just drove as hard as I could the whole race tonight.”
Keller started the night eighth and made up all the distance between himself and the lead cars with a run up the back stretch on the first lap. Once he got to the front, it was over as the lead only grew.
“It’s the same car as last year,” Keller said. “Tonight I was just lucky. I started on top and everybody moved down and I had a clean lane. That probably could never happen again.”
Richardton driver Zach Frederick finished the feature in 10th place after fighting his way back from tail end midway through the race. Moments earlier, he had driven to his third feature win in Wissota Streets, holding off defending champion Hunter Domagala and tying him for the most feature wins this season. Frederick’s three wins have come in the last four weeks.
The caution added to the thrill of the tight race.
“I didn’t want to see those cautions and I figured if I could keep it on the bottom I’d be OK, I didn’t think there was track anywhere else. It was pretty rough down there, but it was fun,” Frederick said.
The bottom line is also the bottom line when it comes to Legends. If defending track champion Donavin Wiest of Wishek gets to the bottom line with the lead, like he did Friday, the race likely is over. He got there early and held off Austin Wiest and three-time feature winner Drew Papke.
“The bottom line. ... I was going to try it once and if it works, it works. It was a little rough down there but I made it work,” Wiest said.
Derrick Appert had a car that worked over and over again as cautions marred the Hobby Stock feature. Six yellow flags and a red flag were waved. Each time, Appert -- who started ninth but quickly grabbed the lead -- had to start over with points leader Jeremy Engelhardt on his bumper.
A final caution with six laps left brought the race to a halt due to time limit.
“It was pretty tough. I kept getting hit coming into the corners. I knew he was on me. I think I got lucky there, that’s all I can say.” Appert said after notching his third feature win of the season. “It took me a long time to win one (four years), now we’re on a roll. We’ve got to drive for a track championship now.”
Ken Sandberg is well on his way to that after getting back in the winner’s circle in Sport Compacts. The Bismarck driver had his streak of 10 straight feature wins snapped last week but drove from the tail end in the feature to lay the foundation for another streak.
“After I rebuilt the car this week after getting beat up last week, it works pretty good,” Sandberg said. “I don’t like coming from the back.”
Sandberg had to start in the back of the field after blowing a tire while leading the heat race and not finishing. At the same time, Aiden Wagner – who last week snapped Sandberg’s streak of five straight feature wins this season – caught fire down the front straight.