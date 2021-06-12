Keller cruises to third Modified feature win of season

Jeremy Keller roared into the lead after starting eighth and was coasting toward an easy win halfway through the IMCA Modified feature on Friday at Dacotah Speedway when he came upon lapped traffic.

Instead of working his way through the field, he blew through the slower cars and coasted to his third feature win of the season. Keller didn’t have to hold off anyone as his nearest challenger was Quentin Kinzley some five seconds behind.

“After last week when I was way too easy going through traffic and I was mad at myself for slowing down at the end,” Keller said. “So I just drove as hard as I could the whole race tonight.”

Keller started the night eighth and made up all the distance between himself and the lead cars with a run up the back stretch on the first lap. Once he got to the front, it was over as the lead only grew.

“It’s the same car as last year,” Keller said. “Tonight I was just lucky. I started on top and everybody moved down and I had a clean lane. That probably could never happen again.”