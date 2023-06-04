Bismarck IMCA Modified driver Jeremy Keller has another title to add to that of Dacotah Speedway president. He’s now the Ironman.

After two straight runner-up finishes in the annual Iron Man 100, Keller claimed the title with an impressive and intimidating runaway win Friday in the fourth annual installment of the track’s version of a marathon race.

With the win comes the winner’s purse of $5,000.

“The first year we were happy, last year my whole crew was bummed, so we’ve been working toward this for a whole year,” Keller said. “We’re just super excited. Would have been better if we could have beaten Kollin. We got second to him two years in a row. But I guess we’ll take it.”

Keller had taken second the past two years to Kollin Hibdon, who is originally from Pahrump, Nev., but drives out of Fargo.

Hibdon had emphasized patience as the key to a long race but he never really got the chance to practice that. He was running second when he blew a right rear tire 14 laps into the race and ran to the pits to replace after the caution flag flew. That sent him to the rear of the pack for the restart.

Six laps later, Hibdon blew the replacement rear tire bringing out a second caution and bringing an end to his hopes of a three-peat. Any driver causing two cautions must exit the race.

That left local stalwarts Keller, Marlyn Seidler and Mak Dahl, Canadian driver Aaron Turnbull of Estevan, Saskatchewan, and Ray’s Jason Wolla as the primary chasers around the three-eighths-mile oval.

Hibdon chased leader Seidler for a while until running into inevitable lapped traffic seven laps into the event. Wolla took the lead on the restart after Hibdon’s second blown tire and kept it until Keller went to the front 30 laps into the race as the track began changing.

“The track started out really fast so it was basically trying to keep the car straight and take care of my tires and stay in the top five until lap 50,” Keller said. “After lap 50, just try running a little harder and the last 20 run as hard as you can.”

The early stages of the race -- which is stopped after 50 laps for fuel -- belonged to Turnbull who passed the entire field from his 23rd starting position to take the lead. But soon after the second half began, Turnbull started losing ground.

“The car was pretty awesome around the bottom. I could hear somebody coming around the top … so I went up there and I knew at the halfway point if it got slick I wasn’t going to be good there,” Turnbull said. “So I went back to the bottom. Even if I wouldn’t have gone to the middle, I wouldn’t have beaten Jeremy. He had the fastest car.”

Turnbull, meanwhile, was running a car powered by an engine he bought from Shawn Strand after Friday’s races and installed in his car Saturday morning. He finished second on that engine, followed by Seidler, Dahl and Wolla to round out the top five. Dahl started on the pole courtesy of his B Main win on Friday, and Seidler started outside front row for winning his B Main. Both earned $1,000 for their victories.

The weekend, however, belonged to Keller.

“We worked for this for a long time, this wasn’t just yesterday come up with a plan,” Keller said.

Three other classes crowned Iron Man champions on Saturday.

Robby Rosselli of Minot outdueled Casselton’s Rich Pavlicek to win the special IMCA Sportmod feature with the help of spotters on the track.

“I had Mark Dahl in turn 1 and Brady Bjella in turn 3. I didn’t know Rich was going to be on top there,” Rosselli said. “It feels pretty good.”

Balfour’s Krys Yost had to play mechanic just to get to Mandan to win the IMCA Sport Compact heat and feature. He blew a drive shaft on the way to the track, and made enough repairs to get to town.

“I may not get home,” he said afterward.

In Hobby Stocks, Hazelton’s Derrick Appert was a double winner, including a win in the feature.

On Friday, Hunter Domagala in WISSOTA Street and Donavin Wiest in INEX Legends won features.

Domagala and Geoff Hellman raced to heat wins. But the 40-lap Street feature belonged to Domagala, the current points leader.

“In a 20-lap feature if the line is down low or up high you stay there for the whole deal,” Domagala said. “But in these longer races it moves all over the place. When you’re out front, you’re kind of waiting to be passed to find out where the new groove is.”

The entire race was run under green with no cautions. Given the long run, Lisbon driver Todd Carter moved from 18th to finish fourth behind Domagala, Hellman and Jason Meidinger.

Wiest put his No. 19 Legend car about three feet from the inside guardrail and stayed there en route to another feature win. He survived a series of late cautions to hold off runner-up Preston Martin and Alex Kukowski, who led briefly.