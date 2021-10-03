Keena repeats as Semi-Pro Legends Oktoberfest champion

Whereas Keena survived a rash of cautions, Hobby Stock diver Jeremy Engelhardt did not.

Engelhardt was the biggest winner/loser on the night.

Enhelhardt crossed the finish line as the caution and white flags flew for the eighth caution of the night. The race was called at that point due to time limit, and Dylan Sandberg, whom Engelhardt had jockeyed with up the back stretch, sat alone near turn three.

Track officials ruled that Engelhardt, who was leading the caution-marred feature, had forced Sandberg off the backstretch. Sandberg was ruled the winner and took home the winner’s check.

“He came over and apologized afterward,” Engelhardt said. “They said I ran him off the track but we didn’t touch him. There was daylight between both cars. He just got high and off the track. The track just made a bad call.”

Engelhardt dropped to 16th. It was a frustrating night all around for Hobby Stock drivers, due to the yellows. It took six starts to complete one full lap and by that time, much of the time limit allotment was gone. By the fifth restart, officials made drivers start single file and even then a car spun on turn four, but the raced stayed under green. Engelhardt was in front after every restart.