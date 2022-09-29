Keena chasing third straight Legends Oktoberfest title

Dacotah Speedway INEX Legends driver Nate Keena seems to save his best for the big shows. That’s why he has to be considered a contender to claim the Oktoberfest year-end title for the third straight year this weekend in Mandan.

Keena went into last year’s finale with one feature win – the Ironman – and seven top five finishes during the season. He was fifth in the first night dash and thought he was out of the running.

But on night two, he finished one place ahead of Donavin Wiest, this year’s point champion, to make up for finishing one place behind on night one. Point ties go to the higher placer on night two.

“That class is so competitive that anyone in the top 10 has a chance to win any time,” Keena said. “You get lucky and everything goes your way. Later in the year is better for us because the track is a little tackier.”

Keena, of Lincoln, is only one of the defending champions hoping to defend their titles. Others are Jeremy Keller of Bismarck in IMCA Modifieds, Todd Carter of Lisbon in WISSOTA Streets, Stan Thompson in Hobby Stocks and Ken Sandberg in Sport Compact.

In addition to the regular classes, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks are in the lineup both nights. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Keena will be chasing his first win of the 2022 season. He hasn’t won a feature this season but he has eight top-5 finishes in 10 feature starts. That’s consistent by any standard.

“I always want to win races,” Keena said. “I’m not mad because the races I’ve lost, I’ve lost them myself by making a mistake. It comes down to being lucky and hitting the setups just perfect.”

In cars like Legends that are generally built to exact specifications, there’s little room for modifications. Keena said his setup changes mostly involves his tires.

“I’ve had the same car to win the last two Oktoberfests,” he said. “I have a baseline setup and it’s mostly tire pressures, three pounds or four pounds in this tire or that. That’s all I’ve focused on the last couple years and we’ve been consistent.”

Other factors include the line of the track and having a car he can take high or low depending on how the lines changes between the heat and feature, or in this case, from one night to the next.

“One little mistake will cost you a win,” Keena said.

Jeremy Keller hopes to avoid mistakes to earn his second straight Oktoberfest title after finishing second in points at the Speedway in IMCA Mods the past two seasons. Track champion Shawn Strand stands in his way.

Hunter Domagala, 2021 and 2022 WISSOTA Street champ, and Zach Frederick, 2021 and 2022 points runner-up, take their rivalry to Oktoberfest, as does Wiest, who edged Preston Martin by one point for the Legends points title. Martin, who ran well all year, probably has the car to challenge Keena and Wiest.

Bill Hultberg, 2022 points winner in Hobby Stocks, hopes to pick up his first victory in Mandan this year.

Ken Sandberg drove to the 2022 title in Sport Compacts and will try to defend his Oktoberfest crown.