Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Each spring at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, there seems to be another hauler in the pits, and from that hauler rolls out one or two new INEX Legend cars. And it’s not unusual to find the person suiting up to race that night barely old enough to get behind the wheel of a car on the street.

That’s part of the allure of Legends racing. With all due respect to Harry Hogge (Days of Thunder), who said in his best North Carolina drawl “There’s nothing stock about a stock car,” Legends are stock from the car maker and the best drivers can win if they know the chassis setup secrets to a track on a given night.

Billy Workman Jr. is a driving coach for Joe Ryan Racecars, a company in Mooresville, N.C., that built the Legend cars a local team sponsored by American Resurfacing Inc. is running at Dacotah Speedway and tracks around the state this summer. Other than last week when Workman hopped inside and drove to the feature win, they will be driven by 13-year-old Ty Olson, Australian Glenn Mitchell and Jamestown’s Mike King.

Workman’s job ended this week when he helped Olson win a heat and place 11th in the feature. Mitchell was ninth in the feature and King qualified.

“I’m out here to work with them and answer some questions they might have as they’re learning,” Workman said. “It’s a lot of trial and error. The best way to learn is to throw them to the wolves and let them come in with questions. The best thing about working with drivers is they are like sponges.”

Olson is glad to be learning from his father-in-law, four-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday.

“I always liked anything with an engine,” Olson said. “I like to go fast. I caught on pretty fast.”

The hardest part?

“The mental. If you spin out, you have to hit the reset button,” Olson said.

“Racing is not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. The only commitment is getting this car here and figuring out how to make it go faster around the track,” Workman added. “It takes a lot more than showing up and driving it.

“The cool thing about here is you can race many nights throughout the week and learn. And running for points, it’s easier to get points as you’re racing along,” Workman added.

Mitchell’s job with his team is two-fold. He works with Joe Ryan in North Carolina and comes back to North Dakota to race and serve as mechanic. He was the INEX Legends Masters national points champion in 2022, winning 29 features in 48 starts between North Dakota and Minnesota.

Why is a driver from Sidney, Australia, hanging around Mandan?

“Of all the places I could be in the world, we made the commitment and we’re racing three or four nights a week. In Australia you may race once in three weeks,” Mitchell said. “We approached (Joe Ryan) and they agreed to help us out.”

King, whose father, Jeff, died in December, was a Legends racer and the cars all have memorial stickers in his honor.

“He made an impact,” Mike said. “He was promoting younger generations and Glenn and my dad were good friends.

“We’re trying to bring a little more North Carolina up here to North Dakota. We want everyone to know, if you’ve got that talent, we don’t care where you’re from.”

Hall of Fame Night June 23

The BMSCA and the BMSCA Hall of Fame Committee will announce its nominees for the Hall of Fame during the race program on June 23 at Dacotah Speedway.

The Hall of Fame Committee considered more than local 3,000 drivers over the last 70 years to come up with a list of nominees for consideration. According to a track press release, the nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced during intermission, and they will be formally inducted at the Dacotah Speedway Awards Banquet in October.

Yost is Most

Balfour Sport Compact driver Krys Yost took his winning ways back to Nodak Speedway in Minot on Saturday. Yost added his second feature win to the two he has in Mandan, making him 4-for-4. Yost ran three features in Mandan last season, winning one.

He … is … Iron Man

IMCA Modified driver Kollin Hibdon of Pahrump, Nev., ran second in the feature race Friday night at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. Why’s that important?

Hibdon was the second night feature winner in last year’s Iron Man 100 in Mandan. He drove from 15th place to take the checkered flag. Maybe he’ll be back to try to win another $5,000 on June 3, the second night of the Iron Man.

Mandan’s Big Shows

• This year’s Iron Man 100 will be held June 2-3. The program will pay $5,000 to the WISSOTA Modified winner on the second night.

• The Dakota Classic Modified Tour championship will be determined July 13 at Dacotah Speedway. The tour will return to Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on July 10. Other stops on the week-long tour are Jamestown Speedway, July 8; Nodak Speedway in Minot, July 9; Williston Basin Speedway, July 11; and Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, July 12.

• The Governor’s Cup will be held July 28-29.

• Championship night is Aug. 25, followed by Oktoberfest Sept. 29-30 (weather permitting!).

Buggies-n-Blues

Car enthusiasts take note, Mandan’s annual Buggies-n-Blues is June 10-11. Hundreds of classic cars, classic music on Main Street, hot dogs, beer, sodas; what can be better? Racing at Dacotah Speedway on Friday night gets the weekend started.

Racing in Miniature

Bismarck-Mandan Stock Car Association will soon be building go-kart and radio control racing tracks just outside turns 1 and 2, on the east side of Dacotah Speedway. The project is expected to be completed in stages with the opening set for this summer.

How They Doing?

Follow your favorite drivers all summer no matter where they are racing on My Race Pass. The following links take you to other tracks in the state to find the latest results or point standings:

Williston Basin Speedway, Williston: www.myracepass.com/tracks/2857

Red River Valley Speedway, Fargo: www.myracepass.com/tracks/1834