Ihly trades in two wheels for four

This summer -- hopefully -- won’t be the first time Zach Ihly has made a big jump in the local racing scene.

A longtime motocross racer, Ihly traded in two wheels for four when he started driving an IMCA Sport Compacts at Dacotah Speedway last season.

“That was my very first time ever on a speedway,” Ihly said. “Before that, I raced motocross with the North Dakota Motocross Association.”

In 2016, Ihly gave up motocross, partly due to a knee injury and also to head to the East Coast for work.

After two years he was back and needed an outlet that racing filled.

“I came back and went through depression because I didn’t have a hobby to get all my stresses out,” Ihly said. “I found a sport compact for sale for a reasonable price.”

Ihly said the thrill he got from bike racing was different than what he found last year.

“I’ve always felt more comfortable behind the wheel of a car,” Ihly said. “Everything just seems right. It felt like it was a place where I belonged, where I could show skills of my own. I just enjoy the competition and the camaraderie of everybody.”