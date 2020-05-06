Ihly trades in two wheels for four

This summer -- hopefully -- won’t be the first time Zach Ihly has made a big jump in the local racing scene.
A longtime motocross racer, Ihly traded in two wheels for four when he started driving an IMCA Sport Compacts at Dacotah Speedway last season.
“That was my very first time ever on a speedway,” Ihly said. “Before that, I raced motocross with the North Dakota Motocross Association.”
In 2016, Ihly gave up motocross, partly due to a knee injury and also to head to the East Coast for work.
After two years he was back and needed an outlet that racing filled.
“I came back and went through depression because I didn’t have a hobby to get all my stresses out,” Ihly said. “I found a sport compact for sale for a reasonable price.”
Ihly said the thrill he got from bike racing was different than what he found last year.
“I’ve always felt more comfortable behind the wheel of a car,” Ihly said. “Everything just seems right. It felt like it was a place where I belonged, where I could show skills of my own. I just enjoy the competition and the camaraderie of everybody.”
Ihly’s first, and only, season in sport compacts ended early but led to the next stage of his racing life. Ihly’s car wasn’t able to make the last three weekends of the season, but he still finished seventh in the points races. He was also sports compact sportsman of the year.
More importantly, Ihly got his first taste of INEX Legends, the class he will run this year once the COVID-19 pandemic ends and racing resumes.
“I had wanted one of these cars since I was six years old,” Ihly said. “I bought it from Nate Keena right after the Governor’s Cup last year. This car has been raced a lot.”
Ihly said Legends is more suited to his racing.
“I like how compact they are and in this class everybody runs the same motor,” Ihly said. “You can’t have a driver that has a lot of money and can put a lot of money into their car and win. It’s more of a driver-based class.”
Keena helped Ihly get ready for his first experience in a Legends car last season during the Oktoberfest race.
“I wanted to get the feel for the race,” Ihly recalled. “I took last in my heat and got DQ’d in the feature. My bumper fell off. I got tapped in the rear end and it broke on a bad weld.”
Undaunted, Ihly spent the winter getting ready for his regular-season debut
“I’ve been working on it two hours a day all winter long,” Ihly said. “Still in the process of getting it to the legal and doing more safety features in the car.”
Longtime veteran driver Ivan Sailer is helping Ihly get the car to the required weight. Legends cars can’t weigh more than 1,300 pounds -- driver included.
“I’m having to add a lot of weight,” Ihly said.
The COVID-19 delay has kept Ihly and others like him from getting track time ahead of the season.
“It’s very difficult because I feel like I’m going into next race season blind,” Ihly said. “Without the experience and seat time, I don’t want to push it to hard and cause someone else to wreck the car.”
Ihly may not be looking at a title chase this season, but others are. And the title is someone’s for the taking after 2019 national champion and track champion Drew Papke moved up to IMCA Modifieds. Papke unseated Donavin Wiest for the points title last season, ending Wiest’s seven-year stranglehold on the class.
Ihly’s goals are a lot more modest.
“I’d be happy to win a heat race this year and not get lapped,” he said.
This is the third of a four-part series on dirt track racing in Bismarck-Mandan.
