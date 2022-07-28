Hultberg looking to defend Governor's Cup title

Winning is fun, even when you don’t win.

Bismarck Hobby Stock driver Bill Hultberg learned that last summer at the Governors Cup auto races at Dacotah Speedway when he won the two-night show despite finishing sixth the first night and second the next.

“It was crazy,” Hultberg recalled. “The first night I finished sixth in the feature, and traditionally if you finish outside the top five, you’re not in the battle for that. The second night when I finished second, I thought I was out. Then the group we hang out with was giving me high fives and hugs. I told them I finished second, and they said ‘No, you won the points for the weekend.’ It was a big surprise that I won that.”

In last year’s Cup race, five of the six classes ended in ties and went down to Saturday night feature winners to determine champions. Points are awarded each night based on where a driver finishes -- one point for first; two for second; and so on. The driver with the fewest points at the end of night two is the champion. In case of a tie, Saturday’s best feature finisher between those tied is the champ.

Josh Roehrich won the final night feature last season, but a ninth-place showing on opening night opened the door for Hultberg. He has been using the same formula to lead the speedway’s season points race heading into this weekend’s Cup races. With a month left in the season, he leads John Gartner Jr. by 34 points and Roehrich by 44 points.

Hultberg hasn’t won a feature this season at Dacotah Speedway but has won two at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, where he shares the points lead. He has not finished out of the top five in six events in Mandan and that consistency will be the key.

“The first night last year there was just so much traffic,” Hultberg recalled. “I’m one of those drivers … I’m patiently aggressive. I knew we had two nights and I got conservative the first night. The only thing I changed (for night two) was my mindset.”

Hultberg has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Dacotah Speedway and came back full-time last season. After getting back into a Legends car in 2020 and finishing 13th in points, RJR Maintenance let Hultberg run the No. 11 Chevy Camaro and he’s been in it ever since. Hultberg then sold the Legends car to Mike Kraft and bought a second Hobby Stock, a Chevy Nova, which is driven by RJR Maintenance employee Nevin Jensen. The car is No. 11R in honor of Robert Fakler, who was killed with three other RJR employees in 2019.

“It’s weird,” Hultberg said. “RJR owns the car I’m racing and I own the car that the RJR guy will be racing.”

Hultberg said he has an understanding with Jensen in which the veteran would take the Nova for night two should he be in contention but have problems with the Camaro. Hultberg said knowing he has a backup will allow him the confidence to race a little harder and take more chances opening night.

“I’m more confident knowing I do have a backup car in case something does happen,” Hultberg said. “I’ve had a good time with that Nova, but the Camaro is like an old shoe, you slip it on and it’s comfortable, it fits you.”

After the checkered flags fly on the last big show of the year, Hultberg hopes his comfortable old Camaro keeps carrying him toward his first Dacotah Speedway points title.

“I had two DNFs last year. The one early in the season, I got into an accident and went through the backstretch guard rail and ended up on my top,” Hultberg explained. “Later, I blew a power steering belt that blew off my fan belt and the car overheated in the feature. Without those two DNFs, I think there may have been a different ending to the point situation.”

PIT STOPS

Defending Governors Cup champions are Mark Dobmeier, NOSA 410 Sprints; Mark Dahl, IMCA Modifieds; Jonny Carter, WISSOTA Streets; Drew Papke, INEX Semi-Pro Legends; Bill Hultberg, Hobby Stocks; and Stan Thompson, Sport Compacts. … Racing begins at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; gates open at 4 p.m.