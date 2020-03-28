Hoerner, iRracers can compete despite coronavirus outbreak

Kelly Hoerner settles in behind the wheel as he prepares for another series of laps around the race track, the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) all around him notwithstanding.
Hoerner is going to race regardless. His track, you see, is virtual.
Online auto racing is one of the few “sports” that can still be played because it’s played by people around the world from the security of their own homes.
Hoerner, a WISSOTA Street Stock driver who has raced live for 20 years at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan and other tracks around the region, also is a driver in the iRacing and NASCAR 2003 online circuits.
Several times a week, the 53-year-old Hoerner hops on the computer and rides around tracks like Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bristol, Talledega and Homestead. He’s not the only one.
With NASCAR racing suspended, the real series racers came together for the first virtual race last weekend. Denny Hamlin edged Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the Homestead win. Jimmie Johnson caused a massive wreck and everybody walked away with no damage other than a bruised ego.
The race filled a void and will continue to do so as the virtual races are scheduled for television until the real stuff returns.
It does more than fill a void for people like Hoerner, who stepped away from the computer last year and raced mostly on the track. He said that affected his season.
“This year, I’m getting heavily into it again,” said Hoerner, who, like most drivers, are waiting to see how the current health crisis affects the racing season. “Not racing online has hindered my real racing. I could tell that last year with my finishes and how I’ve been driving. I haven’t been as aggressive with my real car.”
Hoerner said the NASCAR 2003 game is still the benchmark and the easiest one on which to get started. Cars are already set up and that was fine for a rookie driver.
“I bought that game and they used to have servers that you just get on an open server and start racing. It just went from there,” Hoerner said.
Hoerner discovered right away the intricacies of the game.
“The game allows you to set cars up just like you would a real car,” Hoerner said. “There are places where you can go get into a setup and all you have to do is drive. Like a Legend. They’re built for you and you just have to learn how to drive it.
“These days you don’t see a lot of guys setting up their own setups and racing it. In the 2003 season, you don’t have to do that. On iRacing, it’s totally different.”
Hoerner said veteran racers prefer their own setups, just like drivers from local tracks to the big ovals.
“Open set-up servers are more dominant,” Hoerner said. “You can do a green flag stop and make changes. It’s like real racing.”
The longer and safer you run in iRacing, the quicker you advance through the ranks toward the top class. The opportunities abound as drivers can run six or seven races a day.
“IRacing has incident rates. Even rubbing somebody you get docked points,” Hoerner explained. “The cleaner you race and harder you run, your points tell you that. That’s how you graduate.”
Hoerner moved on to iRacing after winning a three-month subscription to the league for earning a NASCAR 2003 championship.
Hoerner chooses to run iRacing Rookie, Legends and road courses.
“I’ve developed into Class A by running those,” Hoerner said.
He has raced Legends with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
