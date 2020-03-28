Hoerner, iRracers can compete despite coronavirus outbreak

“This year, I’m getting heavily into it again,” said Hoerner, who, like most drivers, are waiting to see how the current health crisis affects the racing season. “Not racing online has hindered my real racing. I could tell that last year with my finishes and how I’ve been driving. I haven’t been as aggressive with my real car.”

Hoerner said the NASCAR 2003 game is still the benchmark and the easiest one on which to get started. Cars are already set up and that was fine for a rookie driver.

“I bought that game and they used to have servers that you just get on an open server and start racing. It just went from there,” Hoerner said.

Hoerner discovered right away the intricacies of the game.

“The game allows you to set cars up just like you would a real car,” Hoerner said. “There are places where you can go get into a setup and all you have to do is drive. Like a Legend. They’re built for you and you just have to learn how to drive it.

“These days you don’t see a lot of guys setting up their own setups and racing it. In the 2003 season, you don’t have to do that. On iRacing, it’s totally different.”