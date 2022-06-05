Hibdon wins second straight Ironman, collects $5000

For the second straight year, the role of Ironman at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has been played by IMCA Modified driver Kollin Hibdon.

The Pahrump, Nev., driver waited patiently until late in the feature race on Saturday before passing leader Jeremy Keller and driving away to his second consecutive Ironman 100 event. In doing so, Hibdon took home the $5,000 first place and the title of Ironman.

The same drivers finished first and second last season.

“At the halfway, I felt pretty good and my car was really fast,” Hibdon said. “The tires were good and I was keeping up with (Jeremy) Keller pretty dang good.”

The move came with just 18 of 100 laps remaining when Keller slid high out of turns three and four and Hibdon was able to move under. Keller, who had started on the pole after winning Friday’s first feature, led from the green flag, past the 50-lap mandatory stop and through most of the later stages of the race.

Hibdon, who started the feature 15th, stayed within striking distance and started reeling Keller in once the leader reached three-wide lapped traffic.

“We got into lapped traffic and Keller was struggling behind it and I knew I needed to make the move in lappers,” Hidbon said. “Sure enough, I was able to get in behind Marcus (Tomlinson) and ran with it.”

Hibdon had finished eighth in his feature and third in his heat on Friday. He was second in the feature after 50 laps and said when he was interviewed at the halfway point that he was good in the second half last year and was hoping for a repeat.

Keller, whose feature win on Friday earned him $1,000, led Hibdon by 2.5 seconds at the break, but everything started over with 50 laps left. Among those chasing him was Marlyn Seidler, who also took home $1,000 for winning Friday. He finished fourth on Saturday.

“Tracks like these we race on weekly and there are a lot big-money shows at tracks like this,” Hibdon said. “We try to keep our setups up on par and yesterday I just missed it and I wasn’t sure I could get her from 15th … we were able to get her done.”

Darren Medler of Minot got it done in the Sports Mod feature. The class doesn’t run often in Mandan, but Medler has made the most of his visits. He won last year’s Oktoberfest as well.

“I wanted to come here and get the iron man since we don’t race here that much,” Medler said. “I can check that one off the list.”

Medler adjusted his line as the race went on. He made one last adjustment during a lengthy delay to remove the car of Tanner Weeks from the turn three guardrail.

“During that long caution I could see the bottom coming around and the top going away,” Medler said. “I tried the top for a while, then I went down there to protect (the lead). If he was going to get around me, it was going to be on the top.”

Luke Krogh of Dickinson took second, followed by Minot’s Robby Roselli, who won a heat and tangled with Nathan Speten on a restart with 12 laps left and chased the leaders the rest of the race.

Medler won his heat race, too.

Seth Howe-Kellar wasn’t a heat winner in Hobby Stocks, but he drove a smart race to hold off Bill Hultberg and win his first feature.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Howe-Kellar said. “I just had to hold my line. I could feel (Hultberg) behind me creeping, creeping. But I held my line and it felt good.”

The race began with a series of cautions, including one that had Trenton Kohler slam into the back end of Braydee Hanson, ending Kohler’s night.

With 16 laps left, Howe-Kellar completed the move from his No. 4 starting spot to the front. With 10 laps left, Hultberg moved into a virtual tie up the front straight but Howe-Kellar went back ahead running a slightly higher line and from there he kept Hultberg on his back bumper.

Even after a caution with three laps left, Howe-Kellar was in control.

“I just had to keep my line and hold through and it worked out in the end,” he said.

The IMCA Sport Compact feature was marred by a series of cautions that brought the time limit nearly into play. Alex Thompson survived six cautions, including three before the completion of one lap to hold off Stan Thompson for his first win since 2019.

With six laps to go, Ken Sandberg went from third to first before the group even reached the start line prompting another restart. He eventually made his way back to fourth place.

“It feels great,” Alex Thompson said. “The track was good. I’m here in the winner’s circle and I can’t thank my family and my friends enough. Right now it’s just a rush.”

Paul Schuh won a heat but was involved in two cautions and sent off the track during the feature. Stan Thompson won the other heat.

