Bad news drivers. Kollin Hibdon is coming back to Bismarck for this weekend’s Iron Man 100 at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

And why wouldn’t he?

The Pahrump, Nevada, IMCA Modified driver is 2-for-2 in the really big show. The Iron Man is the only show Hibdon bothers to show up for, as he spends his weekends racing at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo and the Jamestown Speedway.

Hibdon obviously believes the $5,000 winner’s purse is worth the drive out to Mandan.

“I can’t really miss it,” said Hibdon, who works with the racing Arnesons in Fargo. “I’ve never run any of their other races, just those two times.”

Two years ago, Hibdon started the feature and hung out at the front of the pack to win the longest race he’d ever run. Last year, he started 15th and slowly worked his way to the front. Hibdon insists that in a 100-lap race in Mandan, the key is to stay patient.

“To me, it’s very similar to Fargo,” Hibdon said. “It’s like a big, slick momentum track and for 100 laps, you just have to have a lot of patience. It suits our style pretty well.”

Some may insist that luck plays a part in surviving long races, but Hibdon isn’t one.

“Honestly, I feel like I haven’t been ahead on luck the last two years there. I feel like with 100 laps you don’t need a whole lot of luck. You can start wherever you want and make stuff happen,” Hibdon said. “The draw and stuff don’t matter.”

Hibdon finished third in his heat last season and after starting the feature 15th dropped two places before racing back to win. Two years ago, he was a heat winner and outdueled Jeremy Keller of Bismarck in the feature.

Hibdon’s route to Mandan began as a kid in Nevada and when he turned 14 he began spending summers racing with the S&J Motorsports crew in Iowa. He would run specials in Arizona, and that’s where he developed a relationship with Del and Casey Arneson. One day, the Arnesons took Hibdon to lunch and invited him to work out of their El Dorado Speed Shop in Fargo and race for them. “It’s been great ever since,” he said.

Hibdon currently is three points out of the lead at Jamestown Speedway, trailing two guys that are regulars in Mandan -- Shawn Strand and Marcus Tomlinson -- and 14 points out of the lead in West Fargo.

Iron Man schedule

The Iron Man 100 is a two-night event beginning on Friday and concluding with the 100-lap feature for IMCA Modifieds on Saturday. Friday’s races include INEX Legends, WISSOTA Street Stocks, with a 40-lap feature, and IMCA Modified heats, plus two $1,000 to win qualifiers for Saturday’s feature. Keller and Marlyn Seidler won those features last year.

Saturday’s event includes IMCA Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Mods. The night features two IMCA Modified B-Mains.

Out and About

Local drivers took charge of opening night at Jamestown Speedway last weekend. Mandan’s Shawn Strand and Turtle Lake’s Marcus Tomlinson took first and third in the IMCA Modified feature and Strand also won a heat. Mandan’s Geoff Hellman, who’s running neck and neck with defending WISSOTA Street Stock champ Hunter Domagala in Mandan, was second in the feature and won a heat. Wishek’s Donavin Wiest won the INEX Legends feature and a heat and Wilton’s Seth Howe-Kellar won the Bomber feature and a heat.

Long-Awaited Opener

The North Dakota Motocross Association opens its season June 10-11 at the track just west of Mandan. Bismarck’s first scheduled event is June 17-18.

Car-Lovers Dream Date

This year’s Buggies-n-Blues will be held June 10-11 in downtown Mandan. Hundreds of classic cars, food vendors galore and music make this a summer event not to be missed.