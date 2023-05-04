For two years in a row, the racing season at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has undergone weather-related delays.

With the weather finally clearing up, the green flag will fly tonight.

“It’ll be great to be back at the track and seeing everybody,” Bismarck-Mandan Stock Car Association President Jeremy Keller said. “Nice to be back at the races after the tough winter we had. Last year started out tough with four rainouts in a row, then it was pretty good.”

This year is scheduled to be another busy one.

Tonight’s opener is the first of 10 nights, including four straight May Fridays, in the Mandan Dirt Series races, which always brings in top talent.

“This year we’re doing something a little different, because we’re opening with a doubleheader, so there’ll be two different separate races, two separate point shows,” Keller said. “We’re doing that to get a jump start on the season, in case we get rained out in May, so we’ll at least have a jump on the season.”

A lot of the talent is looking to take down some repeat winners.

Last year, Shawn Strand (IMCA Modifieds), Hunter Domagala (WISSOTA Street Stocks), Donavin Wiest (INEX Legends), and Ken Sandberg (IMCA Sport Compacts) all won no less than their second title in three seasons, with Domagala standing alone as a three-time champion.

Keller in particular is looking forward to the Legends-class, as it’s one of the faster-growing classes.

“Last year we averaged almost 40 cars a night, and from what I’m hearing, that number’s going to go even higher this year,” Keller said. “A lot of them haven’t raced before, and it’s always nice to see new people get involved in racing, because it always brings in new fans and families.”

One benefit that racing fans will definitely enjoy in the middle of the season: No track rebuild.

With the Mandan Rodeo getting its own facilities for this year’s festivities, Dacotah Speedway will remain intact.

“We won’t be doing any racing during the rodeo, but the biggest difference is we don’t have to take down the front straightaway and rebuild the track,” Keller said. “That’ll make things a lot easier for us.”

But even when the track did have to be rebuilt, the crew always delivered.

“The guys that do the track prep do an awesome job,” Keller said. “We had practice there last Saturday, and the track was perfect. It’ll be a lot easier for them this year not having to start over after the rodeo. There’s a lot to get ready, but fortunately we have a lot of good people.”

The start of June brings one of Keller’s favorite events: The Iron Man 100.

“We have our normal nights that are always worth looking forward to, then we have our special nights like the Iron Man 100 in June,” Keller said. “That’s one of my favorite nights in the year. As a driver, that’s probably my favorite one to race in.”

Many of the traditional shows return.

The Governor’s Cup is back, as is the Dakota Classic Modified Tour and the early August Monster Truck Show Nights. Thw Oktoberfest races in late September caps off the season.

“Our goal is always to get more people here every night,” Keller said. “The Governor’s Cup in Mandan, we’d love to get as many people here for that as possible to show what we have to offer.”

The pits open at 5 p.m. tonight, the front gates at 6, with racing set for 7.