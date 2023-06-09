The green flag drops on the local racing season -- the two-wheel kind -- Saturday in Mandan as the North Dakota Motocross Association holds the first of its eight remaining scheduled weekend events. Racing starts at 10:30 Saturday morning and 10 on Sunday.

Like everything else here this spring, the racing season was delayed by the l-o-n-g, snowy winter and late melt. But things heated up last weekend as several riders got in some laps at the Deadwood Moto Show in Deadwood, S.D.

With near-perfect weather expected Saturday and Sunday, NDMA board president Tom Peters said he expects the usual 300 to 350 riders to compete, with possible riders from as far away as Colorado taking to the dirt. Peters said the NDMA can compete with any other association around.

“I’d say it’s as strong or stronger,” Peters said. “This is like our 48th year. We’re actually the North Dakota Motorcycle Association but the North Dakota Motocross Association sanctions motocross races.”

Peters has been involved with motocross racing since 1977 and has passed down his enjoyment in the sport to his sons.

“It’s a fun sport and very family-oriented sport,” said the 61-year-old former racer.

Ryan and Daniel Peters are carrying on the family tradition. Now in their mid-20s, they have been riding since they the 3 or 4 years old. Ryan is a multi-time state champion.

“We have a lot of parents who have never ridden a motorcycle but their kids like motorcycles,” Peters said. “We usually have doubleheaders now, Saturday and Sunday, people come in early and camp. It’s quite a social event.”

Peters said the youngest rider this weekend will be 4 years old and the oldest – Cam Wychanko of Dickinson -- is 65 and the owner of Badlands Cycle and Motorsports.

Another veteran whose life in the sport was passed down from the family is Roughrider Harley-Davidson owner Bill “Coyote” Stork, who got his start through his dad, Bill, and mom, Marge, both of whom were well-known racers.

“Motocross is really family-oriented at a local and club level like we have around here,” Stork said. “It’s something that you and your mom and dad and brothers and sisters can all do together."

Bill and Marge rode trail stuff early, then started racing motocross pretty late in life compared to most people. Bill was in his 30s when he started. That’s considered old because this is a young man’s sport.

It was literally considered a man’s sport, too, until women like Marge barged in. With no women’s classes, she raced with the men and became skilled enough to race in the top men’s class.

“She did very well, advancing through the ranks and got in the A class with the men. She went to a couple of nationals. She was very talented,” Stork said.

Stork will be running this weekend.

“At this extreme age, I dropped down a class to Vet B, and I ride 450 B, but not all the time,” he said. “Guys like me and Cam are extreme oddballs to do this at our age.”

Getting to the course is easy. Take I-94 Exit 147 and access the frontage road on the north side of the interstate. Go east one mile and then turn north for 2.5 miles at 25th Avenue. Follow the signs. You can also get there along Old Red Trail past Baymont Inn and Suites to 25th Avenue.

Go to https://ndmamx.com/ for the complete schedule and weekly results.

