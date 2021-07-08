Frederick keeps focus on winning -- in two classes

On any given Friday night, Zach Frederick’s toughest race isn’t the one on the track at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, but the one from driver’s seat to driver’s seat on the infield.

The Richardton racer pulls double duty each weekend in Mandan, racing in both the IMCA Modified and WISSOTA Street Stock classes. Jumping from one car to the next in the short time between the Street Stock heats and features and the IMCA Modified green flags is an art unto itself.

“After the Street Stock I jump out and jump right into the Mod. I get less than a lap once I pull on the track then they’re racing,” Frederick said. “Going from the Street to the Mod, I don’t have time to do anything. But we’ve done it for a couple of years in Dickinson, so we had practice.”

Frederick is driving an IMCA Mod in Mandan this year as a favor to friend Brad Hartigan, a fellow driver who didn’t have time to run his car and didn’t want it setting idle for a full season. After a slow start to figure things out, Frederick seems to have turned the corner. He goes into the second half in eighth place with 223 points. Jeremy Keller leads the points chase with 271 points.

“I’m really happy,” Frederick said. “We keep doing better and better.”