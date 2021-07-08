Frederick keeps focus on winning -- in two classes

On any given Friday night, Zach Frederick’s toughest race isn’t the one on the track at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, but the one from driver’s seat to driver’s seat on the infield.
The Richardton racer pulls double duty each weekend in Mandan, racing in both the IMCA Modified and WISSOTA Street Stock classes. Jumping from one car to the next in the short time between the Street Stock heats and features and the IMCA Modified green flags is an art unto itself.
“After the Street Stock I jump out and jump right into the Mod. I get less than a lap once I pull on the track then they’re racing,” Frederick said. “Going from the Street to the Mod, I don’t have time to do anything. But we’ve done it for a couple of years in Dickinson, so we had practice.”
Frederick is driving an IMCA Mod in Mandan this year as a favor to friend Brad Hartigan, a fellow driver who didn’t have time to run his car and didn’t want it setting idle for a full season. After a slow start to figure things out, Frederick seems to have turned the corner. He goes into the second half in eighth place with 223 points. Jeremy Keller leads the points chase with 271 points.
“I’m really happy,” Frederick said. “We keep doing better and better.”
In Street Stocks, no one has been better of late. Frederick has replaced Hunter Domagala as the driver to beat on a weekly basis. He has won the last three feature races and four of the last five, after Domagala won three of the first four. With 848 points, Frederick is 46 points ahead of Domagala in the race for a track championship.
“Me and Hunter are good buddies,” Frederick said. “Someone had to be faster than him. He couldn’t win them all. We finally found a good balance. We’re always trying to find more speed. We’ve just done a lot of little things that added up to big things.”
Frederick insists he’s not racing for points.
“I’m not a big points racer. I just go out there and try to win every night,” Frederick said. “I think there are a lot of guys like that.”
Frederick’s familiarity with a lot of Street Stock driver goes beyond a passing glance as he circles the track. He has built chasses and even full cars for some of those he’s running against each week, including Jonny Carter, Kyle Anderson, Tracy Domagala and Pat Perlicek.
With his repair business expanding, Frederick may scale back his car building and some racing. He said he won’t make a decision on what class he’ll run in years to come but will around the first of next year.
In the meantime, he’ll just show up each Friday and race to win.
We just go to win races,” Frederick said. “When you start racing for points, in starts getting in your head. If you just race to win, points will come.”