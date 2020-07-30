For Wolla, winning in Mandan is a job well done

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former NASCAR racer Kenny Wallace is going to find out this weekend what Jason Wolla already knows about Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

“When you go to most tracks, there are four or five people that legitimately have an opportunity to win,” Wolla said. “When you look at Mandan, I don’t even know if they’ve had a repeat winner this year. We haven’t won there and we usually run pretty doggone good there.”

Wolla has run well, winning five features at other tracks. Luck hasn’t been with him in Mandan, and with the talent on the track, luck plays a big role most nights, perhaps even at this weekend’s Governor’s Cup.

Wallace is running both nights of the event, having heeded the advice of his brother, Rusty, years ago. Rusty told him that there are great drivers all over the place that just weren’t fortunate enough to get a NASCAR ride. Now Wallace loves testing the skills of those drivers on their tracks when he’s not racing his own UMP Modified in the Midwest.

Count Wolla, defending IMCA Mod Governor’s Cup champ Austin Arneson and locals like Shawn Strand, Hank Berry, Marlyn Seidler and John Correll among those tentatively planning to chase and be chased around the three-eighths-mile oval.