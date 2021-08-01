Five Governor's Cup victors claimed titles without feature wins

“You have an advantage when other cars are in front of you and you get into lapped traffic. You know where you’re going to go and can see where they are going to have to go.”

Dahl never settled for a single line.

“You had to go all over the track, high line down here (turns three and four) and low line over there (turns one and two). That seemed to work pretty good. It changed a lot," he said. “Jeremy Keller has been on a roll. It was just fun to race against these guys.”

The visiting NOSA 410 Sprints, the INEX Semi-Pro Legends and the Sport Compacts also finished in dead heats for Cup titles. Grand Forks driver Mark Dobmeier outdueled fellow Grand Forks racer and Friday feature winner Brendan Mullen. Each finished with three points.

“We just drove our tails off that whole race,” Dobmeier said. “It was kind of a one-lane track around the top so I just had to maintain and save my tires to the end.”

The second half of the program started with a familiar sight.