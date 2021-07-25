Engelhardt posts second straight feature win

As a racing driver, Jeremy Engelhardt hasn't reached the level he did as a three-time national wrestling champion at the University of Mary. Nonetheless, he's glad he found his way onto the track.
"I have to do something else. I have to have some kind of competition after wrestling. I enjoy working on cars. It's like wrestling: Finding an edge nobody else can find," he said Friday night after things had quieted down at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.
Engelhardt, now 42, still knows how to win. Friday night he placed first in the hobby stock feature and ran fourth in the street stock feature. He won his heat in streets and finished second in his hobby stock heat.
Thus he added to his points lead in hobby stocks, where he had a runaway 70-point margin going into Friday's action. He ranked 13th in the street stock standings.
Engelhardt wasn't the only driver to pad his season points lead during Friday's five-class show. Jeremy Keller increased his 12-point edge with a win in modifieds and Drew Papke added to his 23-point edge with a victory in legends. Both are from Bismarck.
Hunter Domagala of Mandan shaved nine points off the 46-point advantage enjoyed by Zach Frederick of Richardton by winning the street stocks feature.
Stan Thompson of Bismarck took over the season points lead in the sport compact class by winning Friday night's feature. The previous leader, Ken Sandberg of Bismarck, failed to place. Sandberg was dismissed from the feature after being charged with two caution flags, the second on the sixth lap of the 10-lap final.
Engelhardt has a good run going in hobby stocks. He's won the last two features and placed second the two prior shows.
He readily conceded, however, that Friday's feature win was a gift from Dame Fortune. Bill Hultberg of Bismarck led from the outset and had forged what appeared to be an insurmountable lead when a caution flag went out on the 12th of 15 laps.
Hultberg's enormous lead was erased as the cars bunched to await the resumption of racing. On the ensuing green flag, Engelhardt jumped into the lead and won by a shade more than a second. Hultberg claimed second and Braydee Hanson of Washburn finished third.
"You need to be lucky, too. I'd have never caught him," Engelhardt observed.
Once the yellow flag came out late in the race, Engelhardt knew he was back in business.
"I was convinced I was going to catch him. I needed that yellow flag," he said.
In the street stock feature, Engelhardt said he got all out of his car that he could while finishing fourth, 3.1 seconds off Domagala's winning pace.
"That class is phenomenal, and those top four guys have been at it a lot longer than I have," he noted.
Engelhardt said working long hours in the family business (J&K Construction) while running two race cars makes for a crowded schedule.
"It's a lot of work running two cars," he said. "With the construction company in the summer, I do a lot of work on the cars in the winter. ... If I blow a motor or blow a transmission, the car would probably sit until winter. ... If I could work on the (street stock) car a little more I think it would be better, but we've come a long way from where we were."
Engelhardt's wrestling career, which included a state wrestling championship at Napoleon, wrapped up with an NAIA 184-pound national championship in 2001.
He got into auto racing a few years later and won his first hobby stock points title "in 2009 or 2010" at Dacotah Speedway. He was the hobby stock points champion at Underwood in 2011. Since then he's come close but hasn't won another points crown.
In 2017 he finished a point behind Curt Michaelsohn of Wishek in the hobby stock point standings at Mandan.
Engelhardt began racing street stocks in "2014 or 2015," and started with a bang.
"John Gartner Jr. built my first hobby stock car and I won the track championship. Everybody said 'you've got to go to streets,'" he recalled. "I won at Dickinson my first time out (in street stocks), and I thought 'this is going to be easy.' That hasn't been the case. Streets are more work (than hobby stocks) and way more tempermental."
NOTES: Hunter Domagala's street stock feature win on Friday earned him a berth in the the Race of Champions at Fergus Falls, Minn., on Sept. 17. ... Friday night's racing show drew 96 cars -- 26 in legends, 24 in hobby stocks, 19 in street stocks, 18 in modifieds and nine in sport compacts. ... The fastest lap turned in on the three-eights mile oval on Friday night was 19.210 seconds by Scott Gartner of Jamestown in modified heat No. 1. ... Next up on the Dacotah Speedway racing schedule is the Governor's Cup tandem next Friday and Saturday. Racing begins at 5 p.m. both nights.