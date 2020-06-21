Dosch goes wire-to-wire for Street Stock victory

Matt Dosch’s only concern Friday night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was things that might happen behind him. That made sense as there was nothing in front of the WISSOTA Street Stock driver during the feature event.
Dosch led wire-to-wire after taking the lead on the first lap after starting the feature third and drove away to his second feature win in Mandan. The Street Stock feature was the only one of five feature races to go green to checkered without a caution.
Two races were stopped early after a series of yellow flags extended the races beyond their time limits.
Nothing stopped Dosch, however.
“I got out front and I knew it would be a bottom-side track and I just had to protect the guardrail, that was the main thing,” Dosch said. “I knew they were coming behind me. I was just hoping there would be no cautions. Then it would have been a different story, maybe.”
Dosch hugged the low rail and never gave Hunter Domagala a chance to make up ground over the last five laps after the second heat winner closed on his back bumper.
Domagala finished second and Zach Frederick third. Domagala’s dad, Tyler won the first Street heat.
Hank Berry avoided a fate that befell him in last week’s IMCA Modifieds feature by holding off his challengers on a return with 12 laps to go.
Instead of losing the lead on a restart again, this time he pulled away after dueling with Marcus Tomlinson early.
“It feels awesome,” Berry said. “Last Friday we had a good run and ended up second and I thought tonight we better come and get it done, and it feels good to get it done.”
Tomlinson was second and Marlyn Seidler, the first heat winner, was third.
Donavin Wiest returned to the winner’s circle for the third straight week in INEX Legends. Veteran Ivan Sailer led for a time before giving way to Wiest with 16 laps to go. The two ran 1-2 for the last 15 laps but Wiest was in control after getting to the front and avoided cautions behind him.
After a series of cautions, the feature became the second of the night to end prematurely due to the time limit.
“I made quite a few changes over the winter and they seem to be working pretty good,” Wiest said. “I just want to keep running as many races as I can and keep winning.”
Sailer won a green, white, checkered after taking a late lead in his heat. Wiest won his race going away and Daunte Martin won his heat by .012 of a second over Brandon Anderson.
The Hobby Stock feature was marred by cautions and even a red flag after Jeremy Wetzel rolled his car on the front straight with 10 laps left. Wetzel wasn’t hurt but it took some time to get the car off the track.
Another multi-car wreck -- the third before one lap was completed on a restart -- pulled Dylan Sandberg back to the field and took out challengers like John Gartner Jr., AJ Davenport and Josh Roehrich.
Due to time limits, the race was shortened and Sandberg, who had started second, was declared the winner. Sandberg also won his heat race.
“I kinda got used to the cautions. It seems like every time I get out front that’s how it goes,” Sandberg said. “It’s just caution after caution so just keep running your line.”
In Sport Compacts, James Gilbert of Minot held off Paul Schuh to claim his first feature win.
“I’m excited,” Gilbert said. “I was here last weekend and didn’t do too bad in the heat race, but I broke a steering column. But I came back this week and I won so I’m pretty happy.”
Schuh, who won heat 1, started tail end and was within a couple car lengths of Gilbert, who won heat 2, for most of the feature.
The best Gilbert had done before Friday was third place.
