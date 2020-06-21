Dosch goes wire-to-wire for Street Stock victory

Instead of losing the lead on a restart again, this time he pulled away after dueling with Marcus Tomlinson early.

“It feels awesome,” Berry said. “Last Friday we had a good run and ended up second and I thought tonight we better come and get it done, and it feels good to get it done.”

Tomlinson was second and Marlyn Seidler, the first heat winner, was third.

Donavin Wiest returned to the winner’s circle for the third straight week in INEX Legends. Veteran Ivan Sailer led for a time before giving way to Wiest with 16 laps to go. The two ran 1-2 for the last 15 laps but Wiest was in control after getting to the front and avoided cautions behind him.

After a series of cautions, the feature became the second of the night to end prematurely due to the time limit.

“I made quite a few changes over the winter and they seem to be working pretty good,” Wiest said. “I just want to keep running as many races as I can and keep winning.”

Sailer won a green, white, checkered after taking a late lead in his heat. Wiest won his race going away and Daunte Martin won his heat by .012 of a second over Brandon Anderson.