Domagala leaves pricey Mods for Street Stock

“Typically the Street Stocks race and the Modifieds right after that,” he noted. “Over our racing career, I’ve got to watch him race a handful of times. That’s just how it works out.”

Hunter was second in Streets at Southwest Speedway last year when championship night was rained out, thus costing him a chance at a title. He was seventh in points at Dacotah Speedway.

Domagala got an early taste of Street Stocks on the final night of the season last year in Mandan. He noticed several big differences between the Modified and Street Stock right away.

“The major difference was considerably less horsepower,” Domagala said. “The brakes aren’t nearly as good as they are in a Modified … And the steering is really slow so you have to steer it more than a modified. To me, that’s the hardest to get used to. You’ve got to steer the car a lot more to get the tire to move.”

Domagala said it’s hard to get a car ready for the season when you’re sidelined as everyone is by COVID-19.

“It’s frustrating to work on the cars all winter and get them ready to go and then have something like this keep us from being able to get out there,” Domagala said. “Coming from Modifieds to the Street Stock there’s going to be a learning curve. The less nights I can get in the car, the longer it’s going to take to figure it out.”

This is the fourth of a four-part dirt track racing series in Bismarck-Mandan.

