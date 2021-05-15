Domagala grinds out tough Streets Stock victory

"The opening week we were leading the (feature) race but about six laps in I got in an incident that took us out of the race," he recalled. "I won last week and tonight I came back and did it again."

The 202 points title was Domagala's first. At 25 years of age, he's in his 11th year of racing. He started out in Hobby Stocks when he was 14 and moved into Streets when he was 16.

In 2019 he made a run at the points championship at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, but placed second. He said he doesn't range too far from home to race.

"I'm kind of a North Dakota driver. ... I run in Mandan on Friday nights and in Jamestown on Saturdays on a regular basis. And I like to hit a few specials. I'd like to travel more, but it's tough to race on Sundays when you've got to get up and go to work the next day," he observed.

Domagala said he intends to race for many years into the future.

"I'm going to be a Seidler out here, that's for sure," he said with a laugh.

The reference was to Marlyn Seidler, Friday's Modified feature winner who is still going strong at 68 years of age.

NOTES

All three of this season's shows have drawn in excess of 100 cars. A total of 103 showed up Friday night. Previously, 115 cars ran on opening night and 102 competed the second week of racing. ... Legends have topped the car count each night. Twenty-nine Legends ran on Friday, followed by 25 Hobby Stocks, 21 Street Stocks, 20 Modifieds and eight Sport Compacts. ... Friday's program ran three hours, nine minutes, including a 31-minute intermission. Seidler, Domagala, Papke and Sandberg all doubled up as heat and feature winners.

