Dahl tops the field to win Governor's Cup IMCA Modified title

With a new car under him, Dahl looked like the driver of old.

On Saturday, he started on the pole and stayed there running a high line despite challenges by Hank Berry and “The Big Show” Wolla, who charged from 14th into second place. He was moved back to fourth, the position he was in the last lap before a caution brought the field together.

Wolla had trouble on the restart and dropped back to 13th before racing his way back to fifth.

“The car was really, really good. If I could get the car out front and get rolling, I just didn’t know how they could go much better than this car,” Dahl said. “It’s one of those nights when the stars aligned.”

Wallace, meanwhile, went low as he had in Friday’s B Main to challenge for the lead. No matter what he tried, he couldn’t get close to Dahl.

“The track is wide,” Wallace said. “The guy that won the race was running high and I was running on the pole like a horse race, and you had some of the greats in the middle. So the race track was perfect.”

Marlyn Seidler was third and track points leader Travis Olheiser was fourth. With the win, Dahl moved to fifth in the points race.