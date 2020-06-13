Carter holds off Christ in street stocks feature

"We ran here six or seven times last year," said Carter, a 29-year-old graduate of Lisbon High School. "This is my second night here this year. I lost to my uncle (Todd) last week."

Long before he took up motor sports, Carter was a wrestler. He took to the mat at age two and continued through high school. He wrestled for the 2008 state champion Broncos.

"This is my 10th year as a Streeter, and I've probably raced 15 altogether. I started racing with a four-cylinder Ford Ranger pickup," he recalled. "That was at Sheyenne Speedway in Lisbon. The track is about three blocks from my house."

Carter picked up more than first-place money at Mandan. Friday's racing show included the first night of racing on the Steffes Street Stock Tour, a 16-stop event scheduled to conclude Aug. 9 at Carter's home track. There are seven stops scheduled in North Dakota, six in Minnesota and three in South Dakota.

Although he won't make it to all of the 16 stops, Carter wants to make his presence known on the tour.

"We'll (compete) as much as much as we can, whatever work allows. It will be a little tough to get to some of those races," he said.

"Work" for Carter is welding. He works for Doosan Bobcat at Gwinner.