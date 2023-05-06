Friday was the opener for Dacotah Speedway's racing season, and there was plenty going on in Mandan for fans to enjoy.

Top racers ruled the oval, with first-place starters finishing first in four of the five classes in the five classes that ran.

Jason Wolla of Ray (IMCA Modified), Hunter Domagala (WISSOTA Street Stock) and John Gartner Jr. (Hobby Stocks) of Mandan, and Krys Yost of Balfour all entered their features in pole position and crossed the finish line in the same spot.

Only Preston Martin of Lincoln broke the trend in the INEX Legends A Feature, as he moved up from a fifth-place start into the top spot, knocking down Gage Madler of New England, Collin Compson of Valley City, A.J. Davenport of Bismarck, and Noah Madler of New England.

Wolla finished second in the third heat of IMCA Modifieds, behind Shawn Strand of Mandan, then drew into the top starting spot among the other qualifiers and held the lead from there.

Wolla also tied for the largest improvement in starting spot during the heats, moving from second to eighth in the third heat, alongside Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck, who jumped from ninth to third in the first heat.

Travis Tooley of Dickinson had the biggest improvement in the feature, moving from 21st to 13th in the 25-lap final event.

Three-time defending champion Domagala started strong in his title defense.

Domagala started seventh and finished first in his heat, the top improvement in the WISSOTA Street Stock class, then held off Jeremy Castro of Laurel, Montana and Billie Christ of Jamestown to earn his first win of the season.

The INEX Legends races were the busiest of the lot Friday.

With 41 racers entered and 40 crossing the finish line, there were two B Feature races before the A Feature, which is where Martin claimed his victory.

It was also the race with the most cars failing to register points, as the autos driven by Colten Laber, Sierra Davenport and Ryan Erdahl all did not finish, and Dauntae Martin of Bismarck was disqualified.

The Legends races also saw all three of the biggest place improvements on the night, with Nate Keena of Lincoln bumping up from 20th into an eighth-place finish, Brandon Anderson of Mandan popping up 11 spots (21st to 10th), and Austin Wiest of Bismarck hopping into a top-five finish with a ten-slot improvement from 14th to fourth.

Casey Martin of Bismarck and defending class champion Donavin Wiest rounded out the top three in the Legends A Feature run.

Hobby Stocks defending champion Bill Hultberg missed an early chance to defend his title, finishing second behind Gartner Jr. in the feature after the two swapped places in the first heat.

Derrick Appert of Hazelton, who finished third in the first heat behind Hultberg and Gartner Jr., also finished third in the feature, as the first heat placed four of the top five racers in the class in the top five finishers of the feature.

The smallest race of the night, the IMCA Sport Compacts, had just four racers in each of its one heat and the feature, with Yost taking first in both.

In fact all four places from the heat remained the same at the finish of the six-lap feature, with Paul Schuh, Alex Thompson, and Couy Snyder finishing as runner-up, third and fourth.

Saturday's weather wiped out any hope of races happening, meaning the next race day will now happen on Friday, as the Mandan Dirt Series will continue.