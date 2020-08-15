Big field, big win for Bismarck Legends driver Papke

So Papke decided to up the ante by diving into the deep end of the pool.

"I was ready for a new challenge. That's why we moved to Modifieds. ... We kept the Legends car to run in special events."

Papke wasn't an immediate smash in Modifieds, but he felt he was doing OK for a rookie, until a trip to Southwest Speedway in Dickinson.

"I had a pretty bad wreck in Dickinson and the car wasn't salvageable. ... We're now in the process of rebuilding the ($40,000) car. We'd like to get it on the track by the end of the year or next year. ... You could just say I've got an itch to run that car," he observed.

Papke is self-employed, operating All-Season Outdoor, and is self-sponsored on the track. Without unlimited funds at his disposal, he said Legends was a good fit.

"I don't have a sponsor, and Legends is a great class for that. It's affordable to run and a competitive class," he noted.

Papke said Friday's victory was especially satisfying with so many cars from across the state in the field. He said the weather had something to do with the 31-car Legends turnout.

"Fargo rained out. They race Friday nights," he said.