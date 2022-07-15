Berry wins second Mod Tour title

IMCA Modified driver Tom Berry Jr. had been so dominant over the first five nights of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour that Thursday night’s series finale at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was basically a 30-lap victory tour.

Berry, of Des Moines, Iowa, led wire to wire in the Modified feature to win a record-setting sixth time, this one from the pole position.

The way the week had gone for the now two-time Tour champion, it was only fitting that he earned the pole for the feature via a draw of all six heat winners. As the second driver to pick, he had a 1 on 5 chance of earning the pole and … well, it was Berry’s week.

“Unbelievable,” Berry said from victory lane. “We focused but we had fun. Too serious and it’ll burn you out. We had a few beers every night and hung out and talked to people and hung out. He we are six races later … won all six … pretty unbelievable.”

Berry’s win was his sixth in six nights, surpassing the record of five set by Steve Arpin in 2007. Arpin had one night rained out, but won every race he started, 10 in all. Berry finished with 11 wins, the only loss a third-place finish in his heat race Tuesday in Dickinson.

Berry was so dominant on his second night in Mandan that he began lapping traffic in eight laps and despite two cautions, he made it through all lapped traffic and drove in safely away from everyone the last few laps.

There was one anxious moment with 14 laps left. Entering turn three and diving through lapped traffic, Berry hit the one rut in the track between turn three and four and bounced wide right in front of Drew Christianson. He avoided contact and raced away from other cars.

“The track was definitely a lot slower than last night,” Berry said. “The car was super neutral. I don’t know how we ended up at the end, we just had to wait for the track to clean up and I could move around more.”

Berry sent the message that he wasn’t just going to putt around the track by winning his heat race from the fifth position. He finished the Tour with 240 points, followed by Williston’s Travis Hagen with 218 and Ricky Alvarado with 205.

While most eyes were on Berry, Shelby Williams of Bonham, Texas, and Trent Grager of Sykeston were the stories of IMCA Stock Cars. Williams won his second straight feature on Thursday and Grager finished fifth to lock up the overall points title in his first Tour.

“I was going into it just wanting to make the show every night and have the car in one piece and go to the next one,” Grager said. “To win the whole thing and to get a win, I didn’t expect any of it to be honest.”

Grager won the feature in Dickinson and finished in the top five all six nights. He ended the Tour with 229 points. Williams was second with 208 and Canadian driver Austin Daae, who gave Williams everything he could handle the final night, was third with 204 points.

Two-night winner Randy Klein of Enderlin was fourth with 202 points.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good car since I got here,” Williams said. “I really hate starting on front cause you don’t really know what to do.”