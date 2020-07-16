Arneson, Zevenbergen claim Tour titles

It was a great place to finish the tour.

“We were consistent all week. We didn’t get any wins, but that’s all right. We set out to win the points deal. Feature wins would be great, but they’ll come down the road. Me and Jason ran 1-2, we were consistent each night.”

Arneson was seventh twice, fifth twice, third and second in six races. Wolla was 11th, sixth, third, eighth, fourth and 17th.

Arneson just needed to stay within sight of Jason Wolla of Ray to win the title. But early on, Wolla was running near the front with Arneson well back. Then Wolla ran into mechanical trouble, which caused him to finish 17th.

“Hats off to them, it’s good to keep that title in North Dakota,” Wolla said. “We were just kinda riding around. I broke something … and the car was shaking so bad I couldn’t even breathe on the gas. Next year maybe we’ll win it.”

Arneson was one of six heat winners in IMCA Modifieds. Others were Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Ariz.; Alex Stanford of Chowchilla, Calif.; Gaylord; Robert Hellebust of Minot; and Shawn Strand of Bismarck.

Heat winners advanced to the feature, while others found themselves in one of the three B mains. From there, the top five in each of the three races advanced.