Arneson, Zevenbergen claim Tour titles

 Tripp Gaylord crashed the victory lane party between Ricky Thornton Jr. and Jake O’Neil with a win Wednesday on the final night of the week-long Dakota Classic Modified Tour at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

 Gaylord, of Lakewood, Colo., started on the pole and led all the way to the IMCA Modifieds checkered flag. Thornton and O’Neil had split the first five wins.

 “I did it, man,” Gaylord said. “This is awesome. It’s so cool to be here against this competition and to get this win. Look at the guys here racing, you don’t get that at a lot of places.”

 Gaylord owned the night, but steady Austin Arneson of Fargo owned the week. His seventh-place finish in the feature secured the tour points title.

 Elijah Zevenbergen of Ocheyedan, Iowa, continued his dominance in the Stock Car class. His fifth win in six nights on the tour clinched his fifth tour title in seven years. In the two years he didn’t win (2014 and 2019), he was second.

  “This track is one of my favorite tracks. I’m glad to be back here for the first time this year,” Arneson.

 Arneson, meanwhile, simply needed a good run and to avoid trouble to win the tour points title. And the final night was at a track on which he has had success. Last July, Arneson won the $10,004 purse at the Corral Sales RV Legendary 50 at Dacotah Speedway.

 It was a great place to finish the tour.

 “We were consistent all week. We didn’t get any wins, but that’s all right. We set out to win the points deal. Feature wins would be great, but they’ll come down the road. Me and Jason ran 1-2, we were consistent each night.”

 Arneson was seventh twice, fifth twice, third and second in six races. Wolla was 11th, sixth, third, eighth, fourth and 17th.

 Arneson just needed to stay within sight of Jason Wolla of Ray to win the title. But early on, Wolla was running near the front with Arneson well back. Then Wolla ran into mechanical trouble, which caused him to finish 17th.

 “Hats off to them, it’s good to keep that title in North Dakota,” Wolla said. “We were just kinda riding around. I broke something … and the car was shaking so bad I couldn’t even breathe on the gas. Next year maybe we’ll win it.”

 Arneson was one of six heat winners in IMCA Modifieds. Others were Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Ariz.; Alex Stanford of Chowchilla, Calif.; Gaylord; Robert Hellebust of Minot; and Shawn Strand of Bismarck.

 Heat winners advanced to the feature, while others found themselves in one of the three B mains. From there, the top five in each of the three races advanced.

 Mike Hansen of Dickinson won the first B main, but he was disqualified, giving Jacob Bleess of Chatfield, Minn., the win. Travis Hagen of Williston and Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck also won B Main races.

 The sixth- and seventh-place finishers in each B main earned spots in the last-chance qualifier race, from which John Correll of Jamestown emerged to join the 30-car feature.

 Zevenbergen, meanwhile, started second in his heat race and took the checkered flag. He was joined by Austin Daae of Estevan, Saskatchewan, and Eric Mahlik of Green Bay, Wis., as heat winners.

 Those three battled it out for most of the feature. Starting second again, Zevenbergen chased Daae for the first 15 laps, running bumper to bumper.

 With 10 laps left, Daae slid high in turn four and Zevenbergen dived below him and into the lead. Once there, he stayed there despite a charge from Mahlik late in the race.

 “It feels awesome, especially after how last year went” Zevenbergen said. “I can’t thank everybody enough who worked on this car all week.”

 Mahlik and Dalton Flory of Williston, who finished third on Wednesday, placed second and third in tour points.

Final points

Modifieds -- 1. Austin Arneson, 217; 2. Jason Wolla, 197; 3. Jake O’Neil, 194; 4. Ricky Thornton Jr., 193; 5. Robert Hellebust, 183; 6. Billy Kendall, 180; 7. Alex Stanford, 179; 8. Tripp Gaylord, 173; 9. Eddie Belec, 171; 10. Jacob Bleess, 171; 11. Travis Hagen, 166; 12. Tanner Black, 164; 13. Grey Ferrando, 162; 14. Casey Arneson, 161; 15. Collen Winebarger, 137; 16. Spencer Wilson, 133; 17. Ricky Alvarado, 132; 18. John Corell, 127; 19. Shawn Strand, 126; T-20. Kelsie Foley and Marcus Tomlinson, 121.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, 222; 2. Eric Mahlik, 213; 3. Dalton Flory, 210; 4. Joe Flory, 202; 5. Travis Ulmer, 197; 6. Brennan Borg, 187; 7. Chanse Hollatz, 185; 8. Angel Munoz, 177; 9. Adam Goff, 175; 10. Keith Mattox, 174; 11. Matt Speckman, 164; 12. Austin Daae, 145; 13. Mike Swallers, 144; 14. Jake Brown, 136; 15. Tripp Gaylord, 116; 16. Jordan Zillmer, 114; 17. Mike Hagen, 111; 18. Cody St. Croix, 103; 19. Beau Deschamp, 78; 20. Jace Iverson, 75.

Feature Results

Wednesday

Modifieds -- 1. Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.; 2. Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.; 3. Robert Hellebust, Minot; 4. Shawn Strand, Bismarck; 5. Alex Stanford, Chowchilla, Calif.; 6. Casey Arneson, Fargo; 7. Austin Arneson, Fargo; 8. Eddie Belec, Arvada, Colo.; 9. Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, Iowa; 10. Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.; 11. Tanner Black, Otis, Kan.; 12. Spencer Wilson, Minot; 13. Grey Ferrando, Stayton, Ore.; 14; Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Min..; 15. Travis Hagen, Williston; 16. Matt Aukland, Glyndon, Minn.; 17. Jason Wolla, Ray; 18. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood; 19. Collen Wineberger, Corbett, Ore.; 20. Brad Hartigan, Dickinson; 21. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck; 22. Justin O’Brien, West Union, Iowa; 23. Jesse Skalicky, Fargo; 24. Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.; 25. Billy Kendall III, Baxter, Minn.; 26. Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.; 27. Zachary Madrid, Phoenix, Ariz.; 28. John Correll, Jamestown; 29. Mark Dahl, Bismarck.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa; 2. Eric Mahlik, Green Bay, Wis.; 3. Dalton Flory, Williston; 4. Travis Ulmer, Mandan; 5. Adam Goff, Minot; 6. Brennan Borg, Hardwood; 7. Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.; 8. Joe Flory, Williston; 9. Keith Mattox, Ray; 10. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck; 11. Scott Gartner, Jamestown; 12. Mike Swallers, Minot; 13. Cody St. Croix, Kenmare; 14. Jason Berg, Bismarck.

Tuesday

Modifieds -- 1. Ricky Thornton Jr.; 2. Jake O’Neil; 3. Tripp Gaylord; 4. Jason Wolla; 5. Austin Arneson; 6. Alex Stanford; 7. Ricky Alvarado; 8. Robert Hellebust; 9. Billy Kendall; 10. Brad Hartigan; 11. Travis Hagen; 12. Jacob Bleess; 13. Grey Ferrando; 14. Tanner Black; 15. Casey Skyberg; 16. Eddie Belec; 17. Zachary Madrid; 18. Ryan Gaylord; 19. Shane DeVolder; 20. Scott Gartner; 21. John Corell; 22. Spencer Wilson; 23. Marcus Tomlinson; 24. Kyle Brown; 25. Shawn Strand; 26. Matt Aukland; 27. Mike Hansen; 28. Casey Arneson; 29. David Brown; 30. Marlyn Seidler.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen; 2. Dalton Flory; 3. Chanse Hollatz; 4. Eric Mahlik; 5. Austin Daae; 6. Jake Brown; 7. Travis Ulmer; 8. Keith Mattox; 9. Kyle Krogh; 10. Brennan Borg; 11. Alex Braun; 12. Adam Goff; 13. Joe Flory; 14. Tripp Gaylord; 15. Mike Swallers; 16. Matt Speckman; 17. Cole Trickle; 18. Angel Munoz; 19. Beau Deschamp; 20. Hailey Jordan. DNS – Jordan Zillmer.

Monday

Modifieds -- 1. Jake O’Neil; 2. Robert Hellebust; 3. Travis Hagen; 4. Collen Winebarger; 5. Austin Arneson; 6. Ricky Alvarado; 7. Jacob Bleess; 8. Jason Wolla; 9. Shane DeVolder; 10. Tanner Black; 11. Marcus Tomlinson; 12. Chris Bragg; 13. Billy Kendall; 14. Eddie Belec; 15. Kyle Brown; 16. Greg Gustus; 17. Grey Ferrando; 18. Jeff Taylor; 19. Kyler Jeffrey; 20. Alex Stanford; 21. Jeremy Sorenson; 22. John Corell; 23. Tripp Gaylord; 24. Kelsie Foley; 25. Justin O’Brien; 26. Casey Skyberg; 27. Travis Olheiser; 28. Hank Berry; 29. John Flory; 30. Ryan Gaylord.

Stock Cars -- 1. Mike Hagen; 2. Eric Mahlik; 3. Dalton Flory; 4. Angel Munoz; 5. Jordan Zillmer; 6. Chanse Hollatz; 7. Travis Ulmer; 8. Dave Swallers; 9. Joe Flory; 10. Chris Ellis; 11. Brennan Borg; 12. Matt Speckman; 13. Keith Mattox; 14. Mike Swallers; 15. Cole Trickle; 16. Jake Brown; 17. Joren Boyce; 18. Michael Logelin; 19. Elijah Zevenbergen; 20. Adam Goff; 21. Austin Daae; 22. Jace Iverson; 23. Kevin Roberts; 24. Tripp Gaylord. DNS – Justin Bachmeier, Beau Deschamp, Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sunday

Modifieds -- 1. Ricky Thornton Jr., 2. Austin Arneson, 3. Jason Wolla, 4. Eddie Belec, 5. Spencer Wilson, 6. Robert Hellebust, 7. John Corell, 8. Billy Kendall, 9. Jacob Bleess, 10. Casey Arneson, 11. Travis Hagen, 12. Marcus Tomlinson, 13. Travis Olheiser, 14. Kelsie Foley, 15. Ryan Gaylord, 16. Tripp Gaylord, 17. David Brown, 18. Zach Dockter, 19. Travis Tooley, 20. Grey Ferrando, 21. Matt Aukland, 22. John Hansen, 23. Jerad Thelen, 24. Shawn Strand, 25. Tanner Black, 26. Alex Stanford, 27. Jeff Taylor, 28. Ricky Alvarado, 29. Hank Berry.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, 2. Dalton Flory, 3. Chanse Hollatz, 4. Matt Speckman, 5. Joe Flory, 6. Angel Munoz, 7. Adam Goff, 8. Mike Swallers, 9. Dave Swallers, 10. Jace Iverson, 11. Cody St. Croix, 12. Chris Ellis, 13. Brennan Borg, 14. Kevin Roberts, 15. Austin Daae, 16. Beau Deschamp, 17. Keith Mattox, 18. Travis Ulmer, 19. Mike Hagen, 20. Eric Mahlik, 21. Michael Logelin, 22. Jordan Zillmer, 23. Jake Brown, 24. Tripp Gaylord.

Saturday

Modifieds -- 1. Jake O’Neil, 2. Billy Kendall, 3. Jeff Taylor, 4. Jacob Bleess, 5. Kelsie Foley, 6. Jason Wolla, 7. Austin Arneson, 8. Alex Stanford, 9. Casey Arneson, 10. Tanner Black, 11. Ricky Thornton Jr., 12. Collen Winebarger, 13. Eddie Belec, 14. Grey Ferrando, 15. Shawn Strand, 16. John Corell, 17. Travis Hagen, 18. Spencer Wilson, 19. Zachary Madrid, 20. Robert Hellebust, 21. Marcus Tomlinson, 22. Justin O’Brien, 23. Greg Gustus, 24. Quentin Kinzley, 25. Jason Grimes, 26. Shane DeVolder, 27. Tripp Gaylord, 28. Travis Olheiser, 29. Brad Hartigan.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, 2. Matt Speckman, 3. Eric Mahlik, 4. Angel Munoz, 5. Joe Flory, 6. Todd Heinrich, 7. Tripp Gaylord, 8. Travis Ulmer, 9. Brennan Borg, 10. Cody St. Croix, 11. Mike Hagen, 12. Adam Goff, 13. Andrew Jochim, 14. Dalton Flory, 15. Chanse Hollatz, 16. Keith Mattox, 17. Derrick Kronbach, 18. Taylor Willms, 19. Jordan Zillmer, 20. Jake Brown, 21. Chad Hunteman, 22. Beau Deschamp, 23. Rick Schulz, 24. Kevin Roberts.

Friday

Modifieds -- 1. Ricky Thornton Jr., 2. Tyler Hall, 3. Austin Arneson, 4. Alex Stanford, 5. Jake O’Neil, 6. Tripp Gaylord, 7. Grey Ferrando, 8. Casey Arneson, 9. Justin O’Brien, 10. Billy Kendall, 11. Jason Wolla, 12. Brad Hartigan, 13. Tanner Black, 14. Allen Kent, 15. Dylan Goplen, 16. John Nord, 17. Cody Laney, 18. John Hansen, 19. Jesse Skalicky, 20. Eddie Belec, 21. Dave Shipley, 22. Jarrett Carter, 23. Travis Hagen, 24. Jeff Taylor, 25. Michael Johnson, 26. Matt Aukland, 27. Collen Winebarger, 28. Travis Olheiser, 29. Robert Hellebust.

Stock Cars -- 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, 2. Eric Mahlik, 3. Rob VanMil, 4. Joe Flory, 5. Travis Ulmer, 6. Rick Schulz, 7. Matt Speckman, 8. Todd Heinrich, 9. Keith Mattox, 10. Brennan Borg, 11. Keaten Froemke, 12. Dalton Flory, 13. Andrew Jochim, 14. John Sandvig, 15. Adam Goff, 16. Jace Iverson, 17. Austin Daae, 18. Tyler McDougall, 19. Chanse Hollatz, 20. Tripp Gaylord, 21. Mike Anderson, 22. Mike Hagen, 23. Jordan Zillmer, 24. Travis Robertson.

