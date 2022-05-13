Area Sports Briefs: May 14

LARKS HOSTING JR. HR DERBY

The Bismarck Larks will be hosting the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby at Municipal Ballpark on Saturday, May 21.

The event is open to baseball and softball players age 12-16. The Bismarck qualifier will have 12U and 14U baseball brackets and 14U and 16U softball brackets.

The Bismarck event will begin at 4 p.m., with the final round beginning at 7 p.m. The winner of each age division will have the opportunity to compete at the regional qualifier. The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby national finals will be held during the 2022 MLB All-Star Week.

Parents can register kids for the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby at https://jrhrd2022.leagueapps.com/events/3088831-bismarck-larks.

RACING CANCELLED

Friday night's racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was cancelled due to weather conditions.

It's the third time in four weeks the races have been wiped out due to weather.

The next scheduled race is Friday, May 20. Actions starts at 7 p.m.

