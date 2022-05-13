 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: May 14

  • 0

LARKS HOSTING JR. HR DERBY

The Bismarck Larks will be hosting the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby at Municipal Ballpark on Saturday, May 21.

The event is open to baseball and softball players age 12-16. The Bismarck qualifier will have 12U and 14U baseball brackets and 14U and 16U softball brackets.

The Bismarck event will begin at 4 p.m., with the final round beginning at 7 p.m. The winner of each age division will have the opportunity to compete at the regional qualifier. The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby national finals will be held during the 2022 MLB All-Star Week.

Parents can register kids for the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby at https://jrhrd2022.leagueapps.com/events/3088831-bismarck-larks.

RACING CANCELLED

Friday night's racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was cancelled due to weather conditions.

It's the third time in four weeks the races have been wiped out due to weather.

People are also reading…

The next scheduled race is Friday, May 20. Actions starts at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News