RACING RAINED OUT

Dirt-track racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan scheduled for Friday was rained out for the third week in a row.

Overall, it was the seventh weekend of shows that has been lost due to weather-related issues this season.

The next scheduled night of racing is planned for Friday, July 7. The Green flag drops at 7 p.m.

MINOT'S PERRIN EARNS TOP HONOR

Minot High junior Emerson Perrin has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-5 midfielder had 27 goals and 14 assists in leading the Majettes to their third straight state championship and a 17-0-1 record this past season. For her career, Perrin has 51 goals and 44 assists.

Perrin, who holds a 4.12 weighted grade point average, is a three-time all-state selection. She is a member of the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Region Olympic Developmental Program.

Minot players have won the Gatorade award three years in a row. MaLiah Burke won in 2020-21 and 2021-22.