Area Sports Briefs: July 8

RACING CANCELLED

Friday night's races at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan have been cancelled due to continued wet weather, complicating the rebuilding of the front-stretch after the recently completed Mandan Rodeo Days.

Next week looks to be a busy one at the track, weather permitting.

The fifth night of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour will be held Wednesday followed by championship night of the tour on Thursday. Racing starts at 7 both nights.

FORDE NEW AD AT MINOT STATE

Kevin Forde has been hired as the new athletic director at Minot State.

Forde spent 10 years in athletic administration at the University of Mary from 2005-2015. The Tolna, N.D., native is a Southwest Minnesota State University graduate.

Additionally, Forde was the athletic director at Wheeling University, an NCAA Division II school, in West Virginia, for two years. He also worked in athletic administration at East Stroudsburg University (Penn.), Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Regis University (Colo.), and NAIA St. Xavier University (Ill.). He also was an assistant basketball coach at Minnesota-Crookston.

Forde will be the 13th AD at Minot State. He begins his duties on July 18.