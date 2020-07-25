Area Sports Briefs: July 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACES RAINED OUT

Friday night’s racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was rained out.

The North Dakota Governor’s Cup races are set for Jul 31 and Aug. 1. Test and Tune for the Governor’s Cup will be held on July 30.

U-MARY’S MURILLO, DELEGGE HONORED

Victoria Murillo and Breena DeLegge were named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America team for 2019-20.

It’s the second straight year Murillo has been recognized and DeLegge’s first time on the list.

Murillo, a sophomore from Cancun, Mexico, was named to the first team for the second straight season. She qualified for the NCAA Division II national meet in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle and was the Northern Sun champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She’s a three-time all-conference honoree.

DeLegge, a freshman from El Cajon, Calif., was named to the second team. She was an all-NSIC performer in the 100 freestyle. She was selected to compete in the 50 and 100 free at the national meet, where she set a school record in the 50.

It’s the second consecutive season the Marauders had two swimmers named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America team. Murillo and Kate Murphy were honored the previous season.

