Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 21
RACING WASHED OUT IN MANDAN

The 13th Annual Drive to Survive event at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Saturday was canceled due to rain.

Championship Night is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27. Racing begins at 7 p.m.

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL ADDS ASSISTANT

Bree Ackerman has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of Mary volleyball team.

Ackerman had been an assistant coach at Scotus Central High School in Columbus, Neb. She also was an English teacher.

Ackerman played four years of college volleyball at Wayne State of the Northern Sun, appearing in 115 games.

The Marauders' season begins Sept. 3 at the Steel City Showcase in Pueblo, Colo.

