Aspaas retires as Century girls swimming coach

Century High School girls swimming coach Kathy Aspaas has retired after a 45-year career.

Aspaas had been the head coach of the Patriots the last six years, winning state championships all six seasons.

Prior to coaching Century's team, Aspaas was a physical education teacher and swimming coach in Minot for 34 years.

Aspaas led her teams to 22 state championships and 27 WDA championships as a head coach. She was an assistant coach on six more state championship teams.

Aspaas was named the 2017 National High School Coach of the Year. She was inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009.

