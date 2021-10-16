Armour, Bemidji State edge UND in OT

North Dakota tied it up late, but Bemidji State picked up a road win early in overtime.
The No. 2-ranked Beavers earned their first win of the season and gained a split in their weekend home-and-home series with No. 7 North Dakota, winning 4-3 on Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Ross Armour scored the overtime winner, getting a step on the defender and beating Zach Driscoll high to the glove side 53 seconds in, giving Bemidji State an elusive road win at the Ralph.
North Dakota has an all-time record of 34-11 against the Beavers and was unbeaten on home ice in the last seven games of the series (5-0-2). UND is 31-3 in its last 34 home games.
Bemidji State came out buzzing from the beginning, scoring twice in the opening minute and a half.
Kyle Looft and Tyler Kirkup lit the lamp on the Beavers’ first two shots of the game against former teammate Driscoll. Looft scored 47 seconds into the game and Kirkup added another 41 seconds later.
North Dakota got one back just over three minutes into the game as Ashton Calder notched his third of the season on assists from Connor Ford and Chris Jandric.
Kirkup’s second of the game gave Bemidji State back a two-goal lead at 17:39 of the first period.
Riese Gaber pounced on a rebound off a Louis Jamernik wraparound attempt and beat Bemidji State goaltender Michael Carr to make it a one-goal deficit at 6:11 of the second.
UND had 34 shots on goal to Bemidji State’s 17, but it took a late extra-attacker rush to solve Carr and even it up.
Working with an extra attacker and an empty net, Calder scored the equalizer with 48 seconds remaining in the third period. It was Calder’s second of the night and fourth of the season, assisted by Jake Schmaltz and Connor Ford.
Carr finished with 31 saves for Bemidji State (1-3). Driscoll had 13 saves for UND (3-1).
North Dakota travels to Hamden, Conn., next weekend for a non-conference series at Quinnipiac.