Armour, Bemidji State edge UND in OT

North Dakota tied it up late, but Bemidji State picked up a road win early in overtime.

The No. 2-ranked Beavers earned their first win of the season and gained a split in their weekend home-and-home series with No. 7 North Dakota, winning 4-3 on Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Ross Armour scored the overtime winner, getting a step on the defender and beating Zach Driscoll high to the glove side 53 seconds in, giving Bemidji State an elusive road win at the Ralph.

North Dakota has an all-time record of 34-11 against the Beavers and was unbeaten on home ice in the last seven games of the series (5-0-2). UND is 31-3 in its last 34 home games.

Bemidji State came out buzzing from the beginning, scoring twice in the opening minute and a half.

Kyle Looft and Tyler Kirkup lit the lamp on the Beavers’ first two shots of the game against former teammate Driscoll. Looft scored 47 seconds into the game and Kirkup added another 41 seconds later.

North Dakota got one back just over three minutes into the game as Ashton Calder notched his third of the season on assists from Connor Ford and Chris Jandric.