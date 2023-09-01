The calendar has only just turned over to September, but there is a smell of urgency that permeates the air around several area football teams heading into the second week of the Class AAA season.

In the not-too-distant past, teams could use the first couple games against non-conference opponents to fine-tune their systems and shake off the early-season rust, as those contests served as more of a glorified preseason and didn’t factor into playoff positioning.

But the landscape has changed and that’s no longer the case. Teams have to be fully prepared from the season’s opening kickoff as the QRF system factors in both conference and non-conference games. While the season is still just in its first two weeks, several teams from around the area don’t want to fall into an early 0-2 hole, something that faces Bismarck, St. Mary’s, Legacy and Mandan.

“That’s the thing about this schedule that bugs me the most is that in the past we always had two or three non-conference games and you could kind of get things ironed out by Week 3 or Week 4 when your conference season started,” Bismarck coach Mark Gibson said. “With this new schedule that we’ve had said is supposed to be good for football, I think you have to be good right out of the gate and it’s something we’re struggling with and we have to get it figured out or those things continue.”

The heightened importance placed on every game puts teams trying to navigate through an inexperienced roster in even more difficult situation.

“There’s no preseason for us at all anymore,” Legacy coach Chris Clements said. “When they redid the schedules and moved teams around between divisions, there’s no preseason games to figure out who you are anymore. Every game counts. Every game matters because every game counts toward the playoffs. There is no time to be patient.

“We saw glimpses of being able to do things offensively and defensively, but we have so much inexperience on our team that it’s really hard to find consistency right now and getting these kids to understand that every little thing matters. Every rep in practice matters. You have to do it well because that’s the only way you learn.”

Legacy — which is trying to replace all of their all-conference athletes from a year ago — suffered a 41-7 defeat to second-ranked West Fargo Sheyenne. It doesn’t get any easier for the Sabers as they open their WDA schedule against fifth-ranked Minot. Legacy is hoping the first-game jitters are past them as it prepares for a team that looks awfully similar on paper to the one they just played.

“There’s hardly any difference between West Fargo Sheyenne and Minot,” Clements said. “West Fargo Sheyenne was big and fast. Minot’s big and fast. We just have to concentrate on what we do and try to get better from the mistakes we made last week. We have to develop consistency. We have to eliminate mistakes. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

There is good news and bad news for Bismarck and St. Mary’s. The good news is that someone is going to pick up their first victory of the season tonight. The bad news is that someone is going to be 0-2 because the two meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in what will be the Saints’ second straight conference game to open the season. St. Mary’s fell 37-0 to Minot in Toby Schweitzer’s coaching debut for the Saints.

The Saints couldn’t get anything going offensively, as they were held to 54 yards passing and finished with minus-1 yard on the ground. They also surrendered a safety and defensive touchdown, falling behind 21-0 in the game’s opening 10 minutes. Yet, Schweitzer doesn’t feel the same sense of urgency that his coaching counterparts feel.

“It’s not urgency, but it’s not fun to start the way we started, but we’re not in any sense of urgency,” Schweitzer said. “We just have to straighten out some things.”

Bismarck is looking to move on from a 35-7 loss to defending state champion Fargo Shanley and open their conference schedule with a win to snap its current 10-game losing streak stretching back to 2021. While the Demons were able to move the ball in moments against the Decons, they failed to execute at the end of drives, something Gibson hopes they can correct against the Saints.

“We moved the ball effectively, but we weren’t able to capitalize and punch it in when we needed to do,” Gibson said. “When you play a team like Shanley those are the things you have to do and we don’t have a lot of time to get things corrected and we have another tough challenge ahead of us.”

The Demons played their closest game of the season against the Saints last year in a 20-15 loss. Bismarck took a 15-14 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the game, but the Saints marched the ball down the field on their next possession to score the game-winning touchdown.

“Our kids have to understand that we have to execute on both ends of the football in order to be successful and it’s something that if we don’t do those things we’re not going to win,” Gibson said. “It’s something that’s plagued us and it’s something we’re trying to fight through and hopefully we find a way to get through because they’re going to throw everything at us like they did last year and we didn’t respond.”

A loss is still a loss in the standings, but Mandan fared the best of all the local teams to start 0-1. The Braves lost 20-9 to Fargo Davies, with big plays being their undoing. Mandan opened the scoring with a defensive safety before giving up 14 unanswered points to end the half, including a punt that deflected off the Braves’ personal protector and returned for a touchdown. Trailing 14-9 in the fourth, the Eagles put the game away with an 84-yard touchdown on an option pitch.

The Braves open their conference schedule against third-ranked Century.

Despite a rough start to the season, teams are hopeful that they respond this week.

“I think traditionally teams make their biggest jumps positively from Week 1 to Week 2,” Clements said. “Hopefully we can be right there and make that jump.”