Area sports

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
WEST FARGO VETS 11-11, BISMARCK SENATORS 0-1
Vets 11, Senators 0 (5 innings)
Senators;000;00;-;0;5;4
Vets;092;0x;-;11;10;1
Ty Sanders, Brady Helm (4) and Traiden Kalfell; Logan Vangerud, Ethan Smith (4) and Peyton Jantzi. W – Vangerud. L – Sanders. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 2-for-2; Kaden LaFrenz 1-for-2; Hayden Fitterer 1-for-2; Mason Emter 1-for-1. Vets – Landen Taftgaben 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Griffin Stahl 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Max Burkhart 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Jantzi 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Carson Forde 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Smith 1-for-3, 2 R.
Vets 11, Senators 1 (6 innings)
Senators; 010;000;-;1;4;2
Vets;512;021;11;13;3
Eli Fricke, Jayden Sherwin (6) and Kaiden Keidt; Parker Sparrow, Isaac Swaser (5) and Owen Zerface. W – Sparrow. L – Fricke. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Casey Fischer 1-for-3; Fricke 1-for-3, R; Hayden Fitterer 1-for-3, RBI; Brady Helm 1-for-2. Vets – Avery Hans 3-for-4, R, RBI; Aaron Brettbach 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jacob Beckman 3-for-4, double, R, RBI; James Hulstein 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Quinn Opgrand 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
FARGO POST 400 COMETS 5, BISMARCK REPS 4
At WF-Fargo Tournament
Reps;010;102;0;-;4;9;2
Comets;200;030;x;-;5;7;1
Dawson Huber, T.J. Olson (5) and Aaron Urlacher; Carson Bevill, Cabot Mitchell (5), Ryder Ulschmid (7) and Zane Sprynczynatyk. W – Ulschmid. L – Huber. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – Joe LaDuke 2-for-3, RBI; Wyatt Kraft RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2; Nick Patton 2-for-4; Zac Brackin 1-for-4, R; Huber 1-for-3, R; Jordan Porter 2 R; Olson 2-for-4, RBI. Comets – Zachary Morse 2-for-3, RBI; Bevill 1-for-1, double, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;4-1;.800;--
Kenosha;3-2;.600;1
Rockford;3-2;.600;1
Battle Creek;2-2;.500;1.5
x-Traverse City;1-4;.200;3
Kalamazoo;0-5;.000;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;4-0;1.000;--
Green Bay;3-1;.750;1
Madison;3-1;.750;1
Lakeshore;2-2;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;2-3;.400;3
Wisconsin;1-3;.250;3
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;3-1;.750;--
Eau Claire;3-2;.600;0.5
La Crosse;2-4;.333;2
Minnesota;1-3;.250;2
x-Waterloo;0-5;.000;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;4-1;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;4-1;.800;--
Rochester;3-2;.600;1
Bismarck;2-3;.400;2
Willmar;2-3;.400;2
x - won first-half championship
Saturday, July 10
Bismarck 3, Willmar 2
Battle Creek 3, Kalamazoo 1
Rochester 8, La Crosse 2
Rockford 6, Wisconsin 5
Madison 2, Traverse City 1
Fond du Lac 10, Kenosha 9, 10 innings
Eau Claire 6, Mankato 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 2
St. Cloud 3, Waterloo 0
Kokomo 2, Lakeshore 1
Sunday, July 11
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Madison at Traverse City
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Eau Claire at Mankato
Monday, July 12
Lakeshore at Wisconsin, first game
Lakeshore at Wisconsin, second game
Kenosha at Battle Creek, first game
Kenosha at Battle Creek, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Duluth at Mankato
Rochester at Waterloo
Willmar at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at St. Cloud
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;6-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;6-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-5
Green Bay;4-4
Iowa;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Frisco 42, Iowa 35
Saturday, July 10
Massachusetts 43, Bismarck 38
Duke City at Tucscon, n
Northern Arizona at Arizona, n
Sioux Falls at Spokane