Area sports

U-MARY TOP SEED FOR ACHA D2 TOURNEY
The University of Mary, ranked No. 1 all season in ACHA Division 2, is the top seed for the national tournament, set for April 15-20 in Bismarck-Mandan.
Sixteen teams will compete in the national tournament, which will open with pool play for three days, from Thursday, April 15 to Saturday, April 17 at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan and Wachter Arena in Bismarck.
The semifinals are set for Monday, April 19 and the title game is Tuesday, April 20.
U-Mary leads Group A for pool play, along with No. 8 seed North Carolina State, No. 9 University of Providence and No. 16 Davenport.
Group B consists of No. 2 Lindenwood, No. 7 Dakota College-Bottineau, No. 10 Adrian and No. 15 East Texas State.
Group C included No. 3 Iowa State, No. 6 Marian, No. 11 Williston State and No. 14 Jamestown.
Group D has No. 4 Liberty, No. 5 Florida Gulf Coast (the two-time defending champions), No. 12 Aurora and No. 13 Concordia University.
Pools A and D will play at Starion Sports Complex with pools B and C at Wachter Arena.
In pool play, U-Mary will play Davenport at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, Providence at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16 and North Carolina State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
NEW ENGLAND’S REBEL SIGNS WITH BSC
Aidan Rebel of New England has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.
Rebel, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 24.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Tigers. He set the New England single-game scoring record with 48 points, was named to the all-Region 7 team the past three seasons and scored more than 1,000 points in his high school career.
GIRLS WRESTLING, SUPER REGION FOR REGION 5 HOOPS APPROVED
The North Dakota High School Activities Board of Directors met on Tuesday.
Among the items approved was an agreement to sanction girls wrestling as an NDHSAA-sponsored sport beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Also, the board approved a request from District 9 and District 10 representatives to switch to a super regional basketball format for the 2021-22 school year.
U-MARY GOLFERS FINISH 25TH
The University of Mary men’s golf team finished 25th of 26 teams at the Northern Sun Conference Preview Invitational in windy, chilly conditions at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.
A total of 146 golfers competed in the two-day event which included 20-30 mph winds on Monday gusting up to 50 mph. On Tuesday the winds calmed slightly to 20-30 mpg with gust of 30 mph and a wind chill of 36 degrees.
Tyce Halter led the Marauders, finishing tied for 94th with a two-day total of 164. Alex Wilson finished tied for 110th with a 168.
Cody Brunner tied for 126th with a 173. Zach Johnson tied for 131st and Ben Wilson tied for 142nd.
U-Mary hosts a triangular on April 8 at Hawktree Golf Course, the first home golf event at U-Mary in more than 14 years.
MVFC POSTPONES NDSU-SDSU FOOTBALL GAME
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will be rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Fargodome.
VIKINGS RETAIN DOZIER
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier on Tuesday, retaining a starter from last season to compete again for a job that's been in flux for years.
Dozier was the sixth starter at left guard in six seasons for the Vikings, who brought him back for a third year. He played his first five seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets. Dozier was in the lineup for all 16 games in 2020 for Minnesota, but he was one of the lowest-graded guards in the league by most independent analysts.
The Vikings recently released left tackle Riley Reiff, which could mean right guard Ezra Cleveland will move to his natural tackle position opposite Brian O'Neill. Rashod Hill was re-signed as another option to start at tackle. Mason Cole, who was acquired last week in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick, will be in the mix with Dozier at guard. The Vikings will likely prioritize interior linemen in the draft next month.