Area sports

Tyce Halter led the Marauders, finishing tied for 94th with a two-day total of 164. Alex Wilson finished tied for 110th with a 168.

Cody Brunner tied for 126th with a 173. Zach Johnson tied for 131st and Ben Wilson tied for 142nd.

U-Mary hosts a triangular on April 8 at Hawktree Golf Course, the first home golf event at U-Mary in more than 14 years.

MVFC POSTPONES NDSU-SDSU FOOTBALL GAME

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Fargodome.

VIKINGS RETAIN DOZIER

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier on Tuesday, retaining a starter from last season to compete again for a job that's been in flux for years.