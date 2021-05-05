Area sports

BSC NO. 2 SEED FOR MON-DAK CONFERENCE TOURNEY

Bismarck State College is the No. 2 seed for the Mon-Dak Conference baseball tournament, set for this weekend at Ardean Aafedt Stadium in Williston.

Miles is the top seed and the Mystics the No. seed. Each gets an opening-round bye on Friday, May 7.

The tournament opens at 10 a.m. on Friday with No. 4 seed Williston State taking on No. 5 Lake Region State at 10 a.m. and No. 3 Dawson squaring off with No. 6 Dakota College-Bottineau at 12:30 p.m.

Miles takes on the WSC/LRSC winner at 3 p.m., with BSC facing the Dawson/DCB winner at 5:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament runs through the weekend with the championship game set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a second title game (if necessary) set for Monday at 10 a.m.

The top three teams in the Mon-Dak tournament advance to the NJCAA 13 tournament May 15-16 at the East winner, either Bay College or Dakota County Technical College.

MON-DAK HONORS LEAPALDT

Kyle Leapaldt of Bismarck State College was named the Mon-Dak Conference baseball player of the week.