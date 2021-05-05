Area sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL
MON-DAK TOURNAMENT
May 7-10 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium, Williston
Friday, May 7
Game 1: #4 Williston State vs. #5 Lake Region State, 10 a.m.
Game 2: #3 Dawson vs. #6 Dakota College-Bottineau, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: #1 Miles vs. Winner Game 1, 3 p.m.
Game 4: #2 Bismarck State vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BISMARCK 25-17, WILLISTON 3-1
(Tuesday at Williston)
Bismarck 25, Williston 3
Bismarck;673;90;-;25;18;2
Williston;003;00;-;3;5;2
W – Macie Lemar. L – N/A. HR – None.
Highlights: Bis – Ashlee Potter 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 R, RBI; Paige Hanson 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Brielle Wrangham 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Lemar 3 R; Sydney Gerving 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jersey Berg 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Caitlyn Dannenfelzer 3-for-4, triple, 3 R, 7 RBIs; Delaney Ziegler 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs. Will – Kierra Slage 2-for-3, R, RBI; Svannah Douglas 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs.
Bismarck 17, Williston 1
Bismarck;125;72;-;17;16;1
Williston;000;01;-;1;2;0
W – Logan Gronberg. L – Savannah Douglas. HR – Bis: Sydney Gerving, Gronberg.
Highlights: Bis – Payton Gerving 2-for-4, double, triple, R; Gronberg 4-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 SOs; Paige Hanson 1-for-3, 2 R; Macie Lemar 1-for-2, double, 3 R; S.Gerving 2-for-2, double, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Cameron Schmidt 2 R, 2 RBIs; Delaney Ziegler 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Mia Hinsz 3-for-4, R, RBI. Will – Douglas 1-for-2 triple, R.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
LEGACY 7, JAMESTOWN 2
Tuesday
Singles
No. 1: Phoebe Olson, JHS def. Camaryn Beasley, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2: Sierra Knoll, LHS def. Lauryn Hibl 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Kristin Ness, LHS def. Cora Wolsky, 6-3, 7-5. No. 4: Aleah McPherson, LHS def. Olivia Schriock, 6-4, 6-1. No. 5: Chelsa Krom, LHS def. Grace LeFevre 6-3, 6-2. No. 6: Anna Sorenson, LHS def. Mya Henderson, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Olson/Hebl def. Knoll/Beasley, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0). No. 2: McPherson/Krom def. Wolsky, LeFevre, 6-0, 7-6 (1). No. 3: Ness/Autym Humann def. Schriock/Maleeka Kramlich, 6-2, 6-4.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;47;4;1;95
x-Bismarck;27;19;6;60
Minot;23;23;6;52
Minn. Wilderness;21;25;4;46
Austin;18;26;8;44
St. Cloud;21;29;1;43
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;28;11;3;59
x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49
x-Fairbanks;22;19;3;47
x-Kenai River;21;22;2;44
Chippewa Falls;11;26;5;27
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;35;10;5;75
x-Maine;33;19;2;68
New Jersey;26;19;7;59
Maryland;23;20;8;54
NE Generals;19;29;6;44
Danbury;18;24;5;41
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;36;10;6;78
x-Lone Star;35;16;1;71
x-Wichita Falls;27;17;7;61
x-Amarillo;27;17;8;62
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;34;6;30
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Tuesday, May 4
New Jersey 5, Danbury 4, SO
Thursday, May 6
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Friday, May 7
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Northeast Generals
Danbury at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at New Mexico
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, May 8
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Maryland at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast Generals
Minnesota Magicians at St. Cloud
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at New Mexico
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, May 9
Austin at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College baseball
Minot State 8-4, Bemidji State 6-3
St. Cloud State 7-3, Mary 4-6
Valley City State 17, Minnesota-Morris 3
College softball
Jamestown 3, Northwestern, Iowa 2
Jamestown 1, Midland, Neb. 0