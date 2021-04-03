Area sports

NAHL

GRANNIS GIVES BOBCATS OT WIN

George Grannis scored with 43 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bismarck Bobcats a 2-1 victory over Austin on Saturday evening at the VFW Sports Center.

Grannis' 15th goal of the season snapped a scoreless drought that had stretched for almost 34 minutes.

Austin, which dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Bismarck on Friday night, scored first on Saturday. Braidan Simmons-Fischer gave the Bruins the lead with a tally at the 16:36 mark.

Nico Chmelevski drew the Bobcats even in the middle of the second period, scoring an even-strength goal set up by Lars Rodne and Ryan Taylor at 10:21.

Bismarck outshot Austin 11-5 in the third period, but Bruins goalie Hudson Hodges blanked the Bobcats, sending the game into overtime.

Hodges made 34 stops to 24 for Bobcats goaltender Tommy Aitken.

With the victory, the Bobcats improved to 24-14-5 on the season. They have won four straight and own a 4-2 edge on the Bruins this season.

Austin dropped to 12-23-6.

The Bobcats return to action on Thursday, visiting the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minn.

