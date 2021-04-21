Area sports

UND HOCKEY SCHEDULE IS SET

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday.

Two-time defending Penrose Cup champion North Dakota will open its title defense on Nov. 5-6 with a series against Denver at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

After opening the season with an NCHC pod in Omaha, UND will play 19 regular-season home games at the Ralph after only playing 10 on their home ice last season.

UND will open with its annual exhibition game against Manitoba on Oct. 2.

The regular season opens with a home series on Oct. 8-9 against Niagara. The next week is a home-and-home series with Bemidji State, at Bemidji on Oct. 15 and in Grand Forks on Oct. 16.

Other non-conference highlights include visit to ECAC power Quinnipiac on Oct. 22-23, the Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Penn State on Oct. 30 in Nashville and a Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 26-27) home series against rival Minnesota. Another ECAC team (Cornell) visits the Ralph on Jan. 7-8.

UND will not travel to Denver in NCHC play and Miami won’t visit the Ralph.

North Dakota will get its first rematch with Minnesota-Duluth following the Bulldogs’ five-overtime regional final victory on Nov. 19-20 in Grand Forks. UND visits Duluth on Feb. 18-19.

