Area sports

LARKS DEFEAT LOGGERS

Ben Teel and Spencer Sarranger homered as the Bismarck Larks defeated the La Crosse Loggers 10-1 in Northwoods League baseball on Saturday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Carter Rost (2-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Carson Tonini. Rost pitched 3 1/3 innings, getting the final out of the fifth inning in a 1-1 tie and throwing three shutout innings. Rost allowed one hit and struck out three.

Bret Barrett allowed one hit in the ninth but struck out two to finish off the win.

Teel and Ethan Kleinheider had two hits apiece for the Larks (8-5).

The two teams meet in the final game of their four-game series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

