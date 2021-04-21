Area sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 3-2, MINOT STATE 2-12
At Minot
U-Mary 3, Minot State 2
U-Mary;010;010;1;-;3;7;1
MSU;001;010;0;-;2;6;0
Jonathan Draheim and Tyrus Barclay; Zach Newman, Cameron Bagshaw (5), Grant Dowty (7), Jordan Chappell (7), Aaron Kern (7) and Matt Malone. W – Draheim (6-0). L – Kern (0-1). HR – U-Mary: Riley Schlimm, Braxton Innis.
Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 1-for-3, double, R; Calvin James 2-for-3, double, RBI; Schlimm 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI; Innis 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Braeton Wixo 1-for-3, double; Draheim 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SOs. MSU – Drew Behling 1-for-3, double, R; Malone 2-for-3, R; Ryley Humrighouse 2-for-3.
Minot State 12, U-Mary 2
U-Mary;002;000;0;-;2;9;2
MSU;010;046;1;-;12;13;0
Derek Shoen, Jayden Smith (5), Liam Sommer (5), Mark Schommer (6), Daniel Turner (6) and Tyrus Barclay; Carson Tonini, Tyler Luban (3), Garrett Nicholson (5), Craig Schmich (7) and Nolan Monthei. W – Nicholson (1-1). L – Shoen (0-2). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 2-for-4, double; Shoen 2-for-4, R; James 2-for-3, double; Ty Jones 2-for-4, R, RBI; Riley Schlimm 1-for-3, double, RBI. MSU – Matt Malone 2-for-4, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Kellen Peat 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Declan Buckle 2-for-5, R; Jake Collins 1-for-4, 2 R; Ryley Humrighouse 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Kaiden Cardoso 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Monthei 2-for-2, R, 2 RBIs.
Records: U-Mary 13-13, MSU 15-11.
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;18-3;22-4
Minnesota-Crookston;11-2;16-2
Augustana;18-7;22-7
Winona State;14-8;17-10
Minot State;13-8;15-11
St. Cloud State;10-7;12-10
Northern State;12-10;13-13
U-Mary;10-9;13-13
Upper Iowa;10-12;12-16
Wayne State;9-13;10-16
Sioux Falls;9-15;13-15
Concordia-St. Paul;8-16;12-18
SW Minnesota St.;7-14;9-15
Minnesota-Duluth;6-15;9-18
Bemidji State;3-19;4-23
Wednesday’s games
U-Mary 3-2, Minot State 2-12
Upper Iowa 9-9, Concordia-St. Paul 3-11
Northern State 7-8, Minnesota-Duluth 2-9
Winona State 6-11, Wayne State 2-6
St. Cloud State 9-8, Bemidji State 4-1
Augustana 7-3, Sioux Falls 1-6
Thursday’s games
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston
Saturday’s games
Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m. (DH)
Southwest Minnesota State at Minot State
Augustana at Winona State
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State
Northern State at Bemidji State
Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U-MARY 5-8, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 4-2
U-Mary 5, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4
MSUM;003;010;0;-;4;6;0
U-Mary;040;100;x;-;5;9;1
Reece Dahl and Jordie McNeilly; Alissa Alvarado and Rachael Laetsch. W – A.Alvarado (3-7). L – Dahl (4-11). HR – None.
Highlights: MSUM – Samantha Gjerde 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kaiya Sundeen 2-for-3, R; Shay Weber 1-for-1, 2 R. U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 3-for-3, R, RBI; Madelyn Trout 1-for-3, double, R; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; A.Alvarado 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SOs.
U-Mary 8, Minnesota State-Moorhead 2
MSUM;011;000;0;-;2;6;3
U-Mary;000;422;x;-;8;11;2
Anna Lang and Jordie McNeilly; Kaitlyn Alvarado (1) and Rachael Laetsch. W – K.Alvarado (1-5). L – Lang (3-12). HR – U-Mary, Laetsch 2.
Highlights: MSUM – Emma Dummer 2-for-3, double; McNeilly 1-for-4, double, R. U-Mary – Mariah Sanchez 1-for-4, double, RBI; Mikaela Pelesauma 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Laetsch 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Madelynn Trout 2-for-3, 2 R; K.Alvarado 1-for-2, double, R, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SOs; Devyn Ritz 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Records: MSU-Moorhead 7-24, U-Mary 6-23.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
(All games on ESPN3 through ESPN.com or the ESPN app)
Saturday, April 24
Holy Cross (3-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (5-1), 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois (5-3) at Weber State (5-0), 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart (3-1) at Delaware (5-0), 6 p.m.
Davidson (4-2) at No. 4 Jacksonville State (9-2), 1 p.m.
VMI (6-1) at No. 3 James Madison (5-0), 12 p.m.
Missouri State (5-4) at North Dakota (4-1), 3 p.m.
Eastern Washington (5-1) at North Dakota State (6-2), 2:30 p.m.
Monmouth (3-0) at No. 2 Sam Houston (6-0), 11 a.m.
Quarterfinals
May 1-2
Semifinals
May 8
Championship
Frisco, Texas
May 16, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Aberdeen;42;4;1;85
Bismarck;26;17;5;57
Minot;22;20;6;50
Minn. Wilderness;19;22;3;41
Austin;16;25;6;38
St. Cloud;17;27;1;35
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;25;9;2;52
Minn. Magicians;21;15;3;45
Fairbanks;20;17;2;42
Kenai River;16;20;2;34
Chippewa Falls;10;22;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Johnstown;32;8;5;69
x-Maine;31;18;1;63
New Jersey;22;18;7;51
Maryland;20;18;7;47
NE Generals;17;28;5;39
Danbury;16;20;3;35
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;31;9;6;68
x-Lone Star;32;14;1;65
x-Amarillo;26;14;7;59
x-Wichita Falls;24;15;7;55
New Mexico;18;27;4;40
Odessa;10;32;5;25
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Thursday, April 22
Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness
Austin at Minnesota Magicians
Janesville at Fairbanks
Friday, April 23
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud
Minnesota Magicians at Austin
Chippewa Falls at Kenai River
Janesville at Fairbanks
Maryland at Northeast
Maine at Johnstown
Danbury at New Jersey
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Odessa
Saturday, April 24
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Janesville at Fairbanks
Chippewa Falls at Kenai River
Maryland at Northeast
Maine at Johnstown
Danbury at New Jersey
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Odessa
Sunday, April 25
Chippewa Falls at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 9-4, Lake Region State 3-5
Mary 3-2, Minot State 2-12
Mayville State 7-6, Valley City State 6-3
College softball
Jamestown 3-2, Concordia, Neb. 1-4
Mary 5-8, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4-2
Minot State 6-0, Northern State 3-1
Valley City State 10-5, Mayville State 1-1
High school baseball
Fargo Davies 5, West Fargo 4