Area sports briefs

EAU CLAIRE TRIMS LARKS
The Eau Claire Express scored runs off three different Bismarck pitchers on the way to an 8-2 Northwoods League baseball victory Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.
A six-run third inning gave the Express all the offense it needed to even its second-half record at 2-2.
Alejandro Macario singled, knocked in two runs and scored once for Eau Claire. Eddie Park and Nick Marinconz each singled twice and sent home a run for the visitors.
Brady Vavoie led the Larks with two hits and a run scored. Ben Teel and Spencer Sarringer each had a single and an RBI.
The win went to Jack Brown, 2-1, who worked the first five innings, surrendering seven hits and two runs. Brian Baker, the Bismarck starter, took the loss, surrendering four hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings. He stands 2-3 on the season.
Bismarck, now 1-3 in the second half, hits the road today, opening a two-game series at Willmar.
RACING RAINED OUT
Friday night’s auto racing at the Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was rained out.
The track is scheduled to host the championship night of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour on Thursday, July 15.
KRIVORUCHKA NAMED CENTURY SOFTBALL COACH
Darby Krivoruchka has been named the new head softball coach at Century.
Krivoruchka is a Century graduate and played softball for two seasons with the Bismarck Sparks and the first softball season for the Century program. She played collegiately as the University of Jamestown, where she graduated with a degree in biochemistry. She also holds a master’s in education from the University of Mary.
She works for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality as an environmental chemist.
Krivoruchka has umpired fastpitch and slowpitch softball for the past 12 years, recently receiving the national award of Elite Status for slowpitch softball. She has been an assistant coach for Century for the past six years.
FOUR LARKS HEADED TO NWL ALL-STAR GAME
Four Bismarck Larks players were selected to play in the Northwoods League all-star game on Tuesday.
The Larks, Duluth Huskies and first-half champion St. Cloud Rox each had four players selected to the Great Plains Division squad.
Jaxon Rosencranz, Ryan Bourassa, Seth Brewer and Kamron Willman were selected to represent the Larks in the contest, set for Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.
Rosencranz, a senior outfielder from Augustana, is hitting .273 with six homers, 14 stolen bases, 17 runs and 19 RBIs.
Bourassa, a sophomore right-hander from South Dakota State, is 1-0 and has not allowed an earned run in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to four hits and striking out 36 batters.
Brewer, a junior right-hander from Northern State, is 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA. In 27.2 innings, he’s allowed nine earned runs on 22 hits, walking seven and striking out 30 batters.
Willman, a junior shortstop from Kansas State, is batting .329 with six doubles, 16 runs and 18 RBIs.