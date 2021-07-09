Area sports briefs

EAU CLAIRE TRIMS LARKS

The Eau Claire Express scored runs off three different Bismarck pitchers on the way to an 8-2 Northwoods League baseball victory Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

A six-run third inning gave the Express all the offense it needed to even its second-half record at 2-2.

Alejandro Macario singled, knocked in two runs and scored once for Eau Claire. Eddie Park and Nick Marinconz each singled twice and sent home a run for the visitors.

Brady Vavoie led the Larks with two hits and a run scored. Ben Teel and Spencer Sarringer each had a single and an RBI.

The win went to Jack Brown, 2-1, who worked the first five innings, surrendering seven hits and two runs. Brian Baker, the Bismarck starter, took the loss, surrendering four hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings. He stands 2-3 on the season.

Bismarck, now 1-3 in the second half, hits the road today, opening a two-game series at Willmar.

RACING RAINED OUT

Friday night’s auto racing at the Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was rained out.