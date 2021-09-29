Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 30

MINERS, LOBOES REMAIN NO. 1

Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain No. 1 in the Class B football polls this week.

The Miners (6-0) received 12 of the 14 first-place votes and remain on top of the 11-man rankings.

The top five spots in the poll are unchanged from last week, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6-0) getting the other two first-place votes and holding at No. 2, followed by Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-1), Kindred (5-1) and Velva-Garrison (5-0).

Among the other teams receiving votes this week are Shiloh Christian (5-1), Bowman County (5-1) and Harvey-Wells County (4-2).

The Loboes (6-0) remain a unanimous No. 1 with 14 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.

New Salem-Almont (6-0) is No. 2 and Cavalier (6-0) No. 3 as the top three spots are unchanged from last week. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 and Divide County (6-0) moved into the top five at No. 5.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

BEACOM RECORDS HOLE IN ONE AT TOM O’LEARY