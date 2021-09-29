Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 30

MINERS, LOBOES REMAIN NO. 1
Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain No. 1 in the Class B football polls this week.
The Miners (6-0) received 12 of the 14 first-place votes and remain on top of the 11-man rankings.
The top five spots in the poll are unchanged from last week, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6-0) getting the other two first-place votes and holding at No. 2, followed by Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-1), Kindred (5-1) and Velva-Garrison (5-0).
Among the other teams receiving votes this week are Shiloh Christian (5-1), Bowman County (5-1) and Harvey-Wells County (4-2).
The Loboes (6-0) remain a unanimous No. 1 with 14 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.
New Salem-Almont (6-0) is No. 2 and Cavalier (6-0) No. 3 as the top three spots are unchanged from last week. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 and Divide County (6-0) moved into the top five at No. 5.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
BEACOM RECORDS HOLE IN ONE AT TOM O’LEARY
Chase Beacom carded a hole in one on Wednesday at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.