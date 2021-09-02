Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 3

MISSLIN MAKES ACE

Mike Misslin made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Wednesday.

Misslin aced the 144-yard No. 4 hole, using a 4-hybrid.

Witnesses were Richard Staehr, Terry Fugere, and Tom Price.

VIKINGS CUT PUNTER, SIGN MANNION

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings switched specialists again right before the regular season, signing former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and releasing Britton Colquitt on Thursday.

The Vikings also signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad for another backup option to Kirk Cousins, after he was released by Seattle this week. Mannion was the No. 2 quarterback behind Cousins for Minnesota in each of the last two seasons.

He joined the team for practice on Thursday after his redeye flight landed at 5:30 a.m.

“It’s been almost 30 hours straight, so I’m getting a little tired, but I think some coffee will cure that,” said Mannion.