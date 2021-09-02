Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 3

MISSLIN MAKES ACE
Mike Misslin made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Wednesday.
Misslin aced the 144-yard No. 4 hole, using a 4-hybrid.
Witnesses were Richard Staehr, Terry Fugere, and Tom Price.
VIKINGS CUT PUNTER, SIGN MANNION
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings switched specialists again right before the regular season, signing former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and releasing Britton Colquitt on Thursday.
The Vikings also signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad for another backup option to Kirk Cousins, after he was released by Seattle this week. Mannion was the No. 2 quarterback behind Cousins for Minnesota in each of the last two seasons.
He joined the team for practice on Thursday after his redeye flight landed at 5:30 a.m.
“It’s been almost 30 hours straight, so I’m getting a little tired, but I think some coffee will cure that,” said Mannion.
“There’s very few guys I’ve been around as bright as him," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. “The way he sees the game, the way he communicates with the coaches, he’s an extra coach on the field on top of being a heck of a player.”
Berry was cut by the Steelers this week, after six seasons with the team. He was tied for first in franchise history in punts landed inside the 20-yard line (154). The native of Australia averaged a career-best 45.8 yards per punt in 11 games in 2020.
Colquitt spent two years with the Vikings, after being picked up right before the regular season in 2019. The 11-year veteran ranked 29th in net average among punters with a qualifying amount of attempts.
LYNX TOP SPARKS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 17 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-57 on Thursday night.
Minnesota closed on a 17-4 run, highlighted by a long 3-poiner by Aerial Powers with 3:11 left for a five-point lead.
Los Angeles was held to four points in the fourth quarter, going 1 for 13 from the field. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler combined to score all of Los Angeles’ 16 second-half points.
Powers finished with 13 points for Minnesota (17-9). Fowles was 7 of 10 from the field, but the Lynx shot just 34.5%.