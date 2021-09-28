Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 29

HEART RIVER WINS 'B' GOLF TITLE

The Heart River Cougars claimed the girls Class B golf championship on Tuesday.

The Cougars followed an opening-round 325 with a 340 at Carrington’s CrossRoads Golf Course to win the team title.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter finished second with a 692 and Linton-HMB was third with a 7090.

Heart River was led by Madisen Jarrett, who finished sixth in the individual competition, shooting rounds of 79 and 81 to finish with a 160. Grace Nantt also finished in the top 10 for the Cougars, shooting an 82-82--166 to tie for ninth.

The Imperials were led by Sophie Ketterling, who carded an 86-80--166 to tie for ninth.

The Lions’ Erin Kelsch shot 83-79--162 to finish eighth.

Avery Bartels of Kindred repeated as the individual champion with rounds of 74 and 71 for a 145, one stroke ahead of Ainsley McLain of Grafton.

KAUFMAN FIRES ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Millie Kaufman made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck on Monday.

Kaufman aced the 143-yard No. 5 hole, using a 4 hybrid.

Brock Kaufman was on hand to witness the shot.

