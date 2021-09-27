Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 28

ARGENT FIRES 69 FOR U-MARY

Gavin Argent shot a team-record 69 on Monday en route to a second-place finish at the U-Mary Invitational at Hawktree.

Argent, a freshman from Minot for the Marauders, finished second overall with a two-day total of 147, helping the Marauders to a runner-up team finish. Augustana was seven strokes better than the Marauders on the Bismarck course. Team scores were not available.

Cody Brunner was third overall with a 148. Benett Persoon (149) tied for fourth. Alex Wilson (158), Isaac Flicker (162), Jackson Gilchrist (165) and Logan Barrett (171) also played.

The U-Mary women were second behind Jamestown and ahead of Valley City State in the tournament, which wrapped up the fall season for both the men's and women's teams.

Anna Graveline's 180 was good for second place. Cassandra Johnson (187) was sixth, Madison Bohn (189) ninth and Alli Hulst (192) tenth. Sarah Helmuth (219) rounded out the lineup.

PIERCE, WALTMAN CITED BY NSIC

Cassidy Pierce and Madisyn Waltman from the University of Mary have been named the Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week by the NSIC.