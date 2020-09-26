Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOEDECKER LEADS DSU PAST VCSU

DICKINSON – Drew Boedecker threw four touchdown passes to power Dickinson State to a 27-13 North Star Athletic Association victory over Valley City State on Saturday.

Boedecker, a junior from Sheridan, Wyo., completed 19 of 30 passes for 265 yards and connected with Kellen Ray, Tyger Frye and Jaret Lee on scoring strikes.

The Vikings took an early lead on Jalen Pfeifer’s 1-yard first-quarter TD run.

But DSU took a 14-7 halftime lead on an 8-yard Boedecker TD pass to Ray and a 6-yard scoring strike to Frye in the second quarter.

Boedecker and Lee hooked up for a 37-yard score in the third quarter to make it 21-7 going to the fourth quarter.

Taylor Simmons’ 17-yard touchdown run pulled the Vikings within 21-13 before Boedecker and Frye combined on a 23-yard TD pass to seal the win.

Riley Linder ran for 120 yards on 27 carries for the Blue Hawks (3-0). Lee caught seven passes for 132 yards and Frye hauled in eight passes for 89 yards.

Pfeifer completed 14 of 30 passes for 102 yards for VCSU (2-1). Simmons rushed 19 times for 116 yards and Jorun Hamre caught four passes for 32 yards.

