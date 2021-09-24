Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 25

U-MARY TAKES FIRST AT GRIAK

The University of Mary women's cross country team placed first in the maroon division of the Griak Invitational Friday in St. Paul, Minn.

Freshman Alyssa Becker placed third overall as the Marauders' total of 64 points was five points better than Minnesota-Duluth. It was the fourth Griak win for the Marauders.

Taylor Hestekin was fourth andd Starylnn Costa 15th.

The U-Mary men placed fourth, its best ever in the Griak meet. Dawson Strom was 16th. Timothy Moore 18th.

MARAUDERS DROP HOME OPENER

Megan Flom pounded 12 kills and Bre Maloney dished out three assists as 11th-ranked Winona State defeated the University of Mary 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 in volleyball Friday night at the MAC.

The Warriors improved to 11-1 with the win.

Bailey Harms and Natalia Cruz had six kills each for the Marauders, who host Upper Iowa today at 11 a.m.

